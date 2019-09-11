Hesston men

fall to Barton

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Barton Community College 5-0 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference play at Sieber Field in Hesston.

Barton led 4-0 at the half.

Gabrielle Privitera scored the first two goals for Barton in the first and 17th minutes respectively. Ebrahim Diange, Tyrick Sutherland and Valdyslav Peretyatko each added a goal.

Hesston was outshot 37-3, 22-2 on goal. Samuel Chantre had two saves for Barton. Tanner Unruh had 17 saves for Hesston.

There were 11 cards shown, nine against Hesston. The Larks were shown a pair of red cards in the game.

Barton is 5-0-1, 2-0 in Jayhawk Conference play.

Hesston is 2-3, 0-2 in conference play. Hesston hosts the McPherson junior varsity at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Barton CC;4;1;—5

Hesston;0;0;—0

1. BCC Gabrielle Privitera (unassisted) :55

2. BCC Gabrielle Privitera (unassisted) 16:14

3. BCC Ebrahim Diagne (unassisted) 29:33

4. BCC Tyrick Sutherland (unassisted) 31:27

5. BCC Valdyslav Peretyatko (unassisted) 51:09

Total shots — BCC 18-19—37, HC 2-1—3. Shots on goal — BCC 11-11—22, HC 1-1—2. Saves — BCC: Samuel Chantre (W) 1-1—2. HC: Tanner Unruh (L) 7-10—17. Corner kicks — BCC 7, HC 0. Fouls — BCC 6, HC 11. Offside — BCC 2, HC 2. Cautions — BCC: team 43:56, Lapo Carradori 80:53. HC: Baldo Moreno 43:42, Jacob Mojica 51:19, Itallo de Silva Dias 54:36, Chanldar Blanchard 56:02, Reese Gomez 59:47, Mojica 72:31, Theo Clement 89:27. Ejections — HC: Mojica 72:31 (second yellow), Mauricio Cruz 88:34.

HC women

blanked by BCC

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Barton Community College Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference play at Sieber Field.

Barton led 4-0 at the half. Hesston was outshot 41-8, 27-6 on goal.

Leticia Souza scored two goals for Barton. Gisselle Melendez-Va added a goal with an assist. Kurumi Arakawa, Kadin Stinson, Mercy Azanapo, Domencia Becerra and Larissa Modesto each added a goal.

Enola Prassel had six saves for Barton, 2-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Lexi Boone had 19 saves for Hesston.

Hesston is 1-3, 0-2 in conference play. The Larks play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hutchinson Community College.

Barton CC;4;4;—8

Hesston;0;0;—0

1. BCC Kadin Stinson (unassisted) 2:22

2. BCC Leticia Souza (Gisselle Melendez-Va) 12:02

3. BCC Melendez-Va (Joana Figueras) 41:14

4. BCC Domenica Becerra (unassisted) :14

5. BCC Mercy Azanapo (unassisted) 49:22

6. BCC Larissa Modesto (unassisted) 53:33

7. BCC Kurumi Arakawa (unassisted) 54:18

8. BCC Souza (unassisted) 79:20

Total shots — BCC 20-21—41, HC 3-5—8. Shots on goal — BCC 15-12—27, HC 2-4—6. Saves — BCC: Enola Prassel (W) 2-4—6. HC: Lexi Boone (W) 11-8—19. Corner kicks — BCC 4, HC 3. Fouls — BCC 5, HC 3. Offside — BCC 1, HC 0. Cautions — none.