Three things that happened at city commission

1. Retrained a search firm

The city commission voted Tuesday to retain the services of a search firm as they seek a replacement for retiring city manager Bob Myers.

Myers announced last month his intention to retire after more than three decades of working for the city, first as legal counsel followed by the position of city manager. His career will come to an end in January.

Recruitment is expected to take between three to four months. Cost for recruitment services is expected to be between $30,000 to $50,000. Strategic Government Resources gave a baseline of $25,000 in their proposal which was approved by the commission

2. Proclaimed constitution week

The commission voted 5-0 to approve a proclamation declaring Sept. 17 through 23 Constitution Week in Kansas.

Constitution Week commemorates the formation and signing on Sept. 17, 1787, of the United States Constitution.

3. Sold property

Approved the sale of property at 307 E. Sixth to a neighboring property owner for $50 plus all closing costs. The city reserved an easement for utilities and possible future bicycle/walking path.