1. Cake Decorating Demo: 11 a.m. Sept. 10, Kansas State Fair, 2000 N. Poplar St., Hutchinson. Holly Thomas of Holly's Sweet Treats will demonstrate cake decorating techniques at the Pride of Kansas Building Stage.

2. Mason Ramsey: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Kansas State Fair, 2000 N. Poplar St., Hutchinson. Mason Ramsey, who become a social media sensation after a video of him singing Hank Williams in a Walmart went viral, will perform Sept. 10 at Bretz and Young Injury Lawyers Arena. This is the first of the Kansas State Fair’s 2019 free concert series.

3. Battle of the Badges Blood Drive — McPherson: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 N. Elm St., McPherson. Donate, then vote for your favorite first responder team. Walk-ins welcome, or schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.