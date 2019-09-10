Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.77; Corn $3.39; Milo $3.09; Soybeans $7.63
PCP prices: Wheat $3.56; Corn $3.54; Milo/cwt. $5.04; Soybeans $7.66
Scoular: Wheat $3.82; Corn $3.49; Milo $3.14; Soybeans $7.73
