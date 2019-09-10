CASSODAY — Kansans are getting a taste of fresh Butler County produce.

In August, Rommey Farms LLC was a producer for a sold-out event hosted by From the Land of Kansas. This dinner was a once-a-year event by the organization with an aim to promote farm fresh ingredients prepared by a local chef — this year being Burlington-based chef Ryan Menard.

This year’s dinner took place at Summit Hill Gardens in Chanute and featured a variety of Kansas producers, wineries, vineyards and breweries — including Rommey Farms LLC located four miles west of Cassoday.

Susan and Don Rommelfanger established Rommey Farms in 2016 and continue to produce a wide variety of goods at their location.

“We offer a community supported agriculture program at our farm where we bring four to six fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs to our members each week,” Rommelfanger said. “Currently we feed 27 families including our own, as well as four local commercial kitchens.”

The two also supplied all of the vegetables used in From the Land of Kansas’ four-course meal.

From the Land of Kansas is the state’s trademark program for companies that grow produce and process ag-related goods. The organizaiton has helped market businesses throughout Kansas for more than 41 years, according to a news release. Rommey Farms’ alliance with From the Land of Kansas allows them to better market their produce through their CSA and cultivate a community surrounding their business, the release said.

“Our vision is to bolster local economies and create an option for local food to strengthen and help diversify our food systems,” Rommelfanger said. “We build a community that values local farmers, good food, soil, water and learning.”

Rommey Farms offers its on-site farm stand 4-8 p.m. Thursdays from 4-8pm and has Community Supported Agriculture sites in El Dorado, Augusta and Wichita and Old Town Farmers Market 7 a.m. - noon on Saturdays.