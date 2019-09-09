Note: More content is online at www.thekansan.com.

BOWLING

EASTGATE METRO

Team Retired;4;0

Eastgate Lanes;3;1

Todd’s Pro Shop;3;1

Hillsboro Ford;3;1

Prestige Worldwide;3;1

Looney Tunes;3;1

One Left;1;3

Moxie’s Drinking Team;1;3

Scott’s Dogs;1;3

Busy Bee’s;1;3

Fusion 5;0;4

High Single Game — Men: Todd Zenner, 268; Women: Becca Burton, 223; High Series — Men: Joe Thomas, 687; Women: Melissa Barton, 608; High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,155; High Team Series — Team Retired, 3,178.

EASTGATE V-8

It Doesn’t Matter;6;2

We Need Some;6;6

Ball Busters;5;3

Give ‘Em 3;4;4

Platinum PDR;3;5

GGG;3;5

Gear Heads;3;5

Team Retired;2;6

High Single Game — Men: Preston Burke, 257; Women: n/a; High Series — Men: Jack Martin, Joe Thomas, 652; Women: n/a; High Team Game — Platinum PDR, 1,030; High Team Series — Platinum PDR, 2,965.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;6;2

3 G’s;5;3

Die Hards;5;3

Just Luck;4;4

Shish Kabobs;4;4

Teddy Bears;4;4

Barb’s Kids;4;4

Foxes;3;5

Spare Me;3;5

Winssome;2;6

High Single Game — Men: Pat Zenner, 233; Women: June Meister, 210; High Single Series — Men: Pat Zenner, 6-9; Women: June Meister, 519; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 722; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 1,978.

GOODWILL

Arrowhead;3;1

Miles Properties;3;1

Roofing Services;2;2

All 3 Holes;2;2

We B Gone;1;3

Midway Motors;1;3

Team 2;1;3

Heavy Pork;0;4

High Single Game — Todd Miles, Miles Properties, 244; High Single Series — Matt Hill, All 3 Holes, 651; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 947; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 2,772.

Bethel women

split on trip

AURORA, Colo. — The Bethel College women’s soccer team split on a pair of games against NCAA Division III foes in Colorado.

Friday, Bethel fell to Johnson & Wales-Denver 1-0 Friday afternoon at the Aurora Sports Park.

The game was tied 0-0 at the half.

Natasha Martin scored for J&W-D with 4:42 remaining in regulation.

Bethel outshot the Wildcats 10-7, 4-3 on goal.

Ashtyn Brown had two saves for Bethel. Katelyn Peters had four saves for J&W-D.

Saturday, Bethel downed Mills College 11-0.

Katy Ponce scored two goals with two assists for Bethel. Kacie Torrens scored two goals with an assist. Miki Harkins scored two goals. Taylor Edson scored a goal with two assists. Maddie McDaniel, Samantha Simmons, Sydney Brown and Jadin Kaltenbach each scored a goal.

Vanessa Torres and Vivi Rodriguez each spent a half in goal. Rodriguez posted a save. Anais Uriarte had seven saves for Mills, 0-4.

Bethel is 3-1 and plays at 3 p.m. Friday at Mid America Christian in Oklahoma City.

Friday’s game

Bethel;0;0;—0

J&W-D;0;1;—1

1. JW Natasha Martin (unassisted) 85:18

Total shots — BC 5-5—10, JW 2-5—7. Shots on goal — BC 2-2—4, JW 0-3—3. Saves — BC: Ashtyn Brown (L) 0-2—2. JW: Katelyn Peters (W) 2-2—4. Corner kicks — BC 4, JW 2. Fouls — BC 14, JW 8. Offside — BC 3, JW 3. Cautions — BC: Sydney Brown 80:45. JW: Melissa Kostelecky 88:48.

Bethel men

fall in OT

ATCHISON — Andre Blanco scored a goal in the 107th minute to hand the Bethel College men’s soccer team a 2-1 loss to Benedictine College Saturday in Atchison.

Wyatt Fowler scored for Benedictine in the 51st minute with an assist from Girma Kassa. Bethel tied the game in the 71st minute on a goal from Chris Torres from Niklas Honer.

Zacarias Crespo had the assist on Blanco’s winning goal.

Bethel was outshot 19-15, 6-5 on goal. Isaac Jenkins had four saves for Benedictine, 4-1-1. Albert Bratthammar had four saves for Bethel.

The Threshers are 0-3 and host Mount Marty at 3 p.m. Tuedsday.

Bethel;0;1;(0-0);—1

Benedictine;0;1;(0-1);—2

1. Ben. Wyatt Fowler (Girma Kassa) 50:14

2. Btl. Chris Torres (Niklas Honer) 70:22

3. Ben. Andre Blanco (Zacarias Crespo) 106:12

Total shots — Btl. 7-5-(3-0)—12, Ben. 7-6-(3-3)—19. Shots on goal — Btl. 2-2-(1-0)—5, Ben. 1-2-(2-1)—6. Saves — Btl.: Albert Bratthammar (L) 1-1-(2-0)—4. Ben.: Isaac Jenkins (W) 2-1-(1-0)—4. Corner kicks — Btl. 4, Ben. 2. Fouls — Btl. 15, Ben. 22. Offside — Btl. 1, Ben 4. Cautions — Btl.: Faben Schmid 70:22.

BC spikers

drop three

PERU, Neb. — The Bethel College volleyball team dropped three matches during the weekend at the Peru State Classic.

Bethel fell to Briar Cliff in four sets, 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17; Mayville State in three sets, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15; and Mount Mary in three sets, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23.

For Bethel against Briar Cliff, Mia Loganbill had 11 kills. Gabby Valdez set 29 assists. Jensen Roth had 22 digs. Stephany Meyer downed four blocks.

Against Mayville State, Jordyn Allen had 10 kills. Valdez set 26 assists. Ivy Bringer had seven digs.

Against Mount Marty, Allen had eight kills. Valdez set 18 assists. Willhelm had 16 digs. Meyer downed two blocks.

Bethel is 2-8 and hosts Central Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Sterling at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Bethel runners

open season

AUGUSTA — The Bethel College cross country teams opened the season with three runners at the Wichita State J.K. Gold Classic in Augusta.

Senior Angus Siemens finished in 21:29.1 (6,000 meters), while Cailin Grame finished his first collegiate meet in 25:42.8.

Natalie Graber finished in 84th place in the women’s race in 17:34.7 (4,000 meters).

Bethel hosts the Muthama-Rogers Invitational Sept. 21 at the Bethel cross country course.

Sedgwick wins

Inman tourney

INMAN — The Sedgwick Cardinal volleyball team finished 5-0 to win the Inman Invitational Saturday.

In pool play, Sedgwick downed Cedar Vale-Dexter 25-10, 25-9; Hutchinson Central Christian 25-10, 25-11; and Moundridge 25-13, 25-20.

In the semifinals, Sedgwick topped Cunningham 21-25, 25-15, 25-19. In the finals, Sedgwick downed Moundridge 25-18, 25-16.

Sedgwick plays Tuesday in a quad at Moundridge.

Inman Inv.

Saturday

POOL A — Moundridge def. Hutchinson Central Christian 25-14, 21-25, 25-15; Sedgwick def. Cedar Vale-Dexter 25-10, 25-9; Moundridge def. Cedar Vale-Dexter 25-19, 25-15; Sedgwick def. Central Christian 25-10, 25-11; Sedgwick def. Moundridge 25-13, 25-20; Cedar Vale-Dexter def. Central Christian 9-25, 26-24, 25-13.

POOL B — Inman def. Fairfield 25-10, 25-14; Cunningham def. Remington 25-15, 25-15; Inman def. Cunningham 25-22, 25-17; Remington def. Fairfield 25-17, 25-11; Inman def. Remington 20-25, 25-15, 25-11; Cunningham def. Fairfield 25-5, 25-9.

Semifinals — Sedgwick def. Cunningham 21-25, 25-15, 25-19; Moundridge def. Inman 25-19, 25-15.

Third Place — Cunningham def. Inman 25-17, 25-20.

First Place — Sedgwick def. Moundridge 25-18, 25-16.

Railer spikers

1-4 at AV-CTL

HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School volleyball team finished 1-4 Saturday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Pre-Season Tournament at the Salt Hawk Activities Center.

Newton fell to Goddard Eisenhower 25-23, 26-24; lost to Derby 25-14, 25-23; beat Andover Central 25-16, 25-14; lost to Maize South 25-16, 25-12; and lost to Hutchinson 25-9, 25-21.

Newton is 2-5 and hosts Independence at 5 p.m. Thursday.