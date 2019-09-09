Friendship Meals

Served at Grand Central, Hesston Senior Center and Sedgwick Senior Center. Aging Projects, Inc. Meals on Wheels/Friendship Meals provide meals to senior citizens 60 and older in multiple counties in south central Kansas. There is no charge for the meal; however, there is a suggested $3 contribution.

Sept. 16

Italian baked chicken; baked potato; Lima bean salad; cantaloupe; garlic bread; milk.

Sept. 17

Baked fish with tartar sauce; broccoli; macaroni salad; watermelon; wheat roll; milk.

Sept. 18

Soft tacos (lettuce, tomato, cheese); corn O' Brien; refried beans; strawberries; milk.

Sept. 19

Chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes; German mixed vegetables; cranberry salad; peaches; roll; milk.

Sept. 20

Swedish ham balls; sweet potatoes; chickpea salad; mandarin oranges; wheat roll; milk.

Meals on Wheels

The following is the Meals on Wheels menu for Sunday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 21.

Sept. 15

BBQ riblets; mashed potatoes with gravy; steamed broccoli; apples; roll; milk.

Sept. 16

Hamburger steak; hash brown casserole; country green beans with bacon and onions; fruited gelatin; roll; milk.

Sept. 17

Beef and bean burrito; cheese sauce; Caribbean vegetables; baked apples with raisins; milk.

Sept. 18

Avocado turkey burger; lettuce and tomato; fried potatoes; baby carrots; cream puffs; milk.

Sept. 19

Baked ham; scalloped potatoes; squash medley; cornbread; peach cobbler; milk.

Sept. 20

Oven-fried fish; macaroni and cheese; spinach souffle; tropical fruit; milk.

Sept. 21

Chicken parmesan; buttered pasta; California blend; veggies; fruited pudding; garlic bread; milk.

Those interested in receiving meals should call 316-283-3500. The meals are prepared by Newton Medical Center and are delivered by volunteers seven days a week, including holidays. Diabetic diets are served when ordered by a physician.