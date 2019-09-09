At 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle was stolen from the 500 block of S. College Ave.

Police said Susan Slover, 56 of Salina, had her 2002 Saturn L100, valued at $1,600, stolen after an altercation with the ex-boyfriend of her daughter in front of her house. Jose Cibrian, 29, of Salina, went to the residence and asked Slover to use the vehicle, and she refused.

While Slover had her back turned, authorities said, Cibrian cut and took the lanyard around Slover's neck that contained the keys to the vehicle.

Police say Slover ran to the house out of fear while Cibrian went to the detached garage to take the vehicle. He opened the garage door partially before driving the vehicle out of it, causing around $200 damage to the garage door.

Officers found Cibrian at 917 N. 13th St. in the driver's seat of the Saturn with the key attached to the cut lanyard still in the ignition. Cibrian also had a black Buck knife in his pocket.

Cibrian was arrested in connection with one count of aggravated robbery, one count of felony theft, one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property.