Sports medicine surgeon Joins NMC

Newton Medical Center recently announced the addition of orthopedic surgeon Jessica Brozek to Newton Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

“Dr. Brozek will be a great addition to NMC’s orthopedic clinic,” said Alex Haines, vice president of clinic operations. “Her extensive training and experience in sports medicine and orthopedics will be a great asset to our community, and we look forward to further extending quality care to our patients.”

Dr. Brozek attended the University of Kansas Medical School and went on to complete her residency at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. After residency, Brozek entered the sports medicine fellowship program at TRIA Orthopedic Center in Bloomington, Minn. While there, she worked with athletes from the Minnesota Twins, as well as area high school and college-aged athletes in football and hockey.

Although highly trained in sports medicine, Brozek brings a broad knowledge in general orthopedic surgery to her role at NMC.

“Helping patients remain active — whether that means being on a high school or collegiate playing field, or simply going for an evening walk — is a main goal of orthopedics and sports medicine,” said Brozek. “I look forward to joining a team where everyone's focus is on providing the highest possible quality health care for this community.

NMC is a 103-bed hospital located at the intersection of I-135 and Highway 50, and along with 10 primary care and specialty clinics, NMC’s services and specialties include emergency medicine, surgical services, rehabilitation, occupational medicine, home health and more.

Citizens State Bank to host lunch

The Citizens State Bank’s third annual customer appreciation lunch is set for Oct. 1 at Newton’s north branch, located at 12th Street and North Main.

This year’s menu will feature chili dogs, chips, drinks and dessert with a little something extra. “We wanted to do something special this year, so people attending will have a chance to sign up for a local prize, valued at $50,” according to Newton Market president Amy Budde.

This marks the third year for the customer appreciation lunch, and Budde said it continues to grow.

“We continue to see more and more of our bank customers, each year,” she said. “The best part of the annual event is that it provides us a chance to visit with our customers in a social setting, although we’re still able to handle all their banking needs, also.”

Budde said there will be plenty of seating under tents and the event will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

SafeHope to sponsor breakfast

The September Chamber Breakfast will be sponsored by SafeHope.

Attendees will learn more about all the services that Safehope provides. When a needs analysis identified at least 65 ZIP codes in Kansas with people impacted by the Hesston and Newton tragedy of Feb. 25, 2016, The Resiliency Center was formed to promote healing in Harvey County and beyond.

“The effects of a traumatic event like the one that occurred in Newton and Hesston do not end in a single day, week or month,” said Jan Jones, executive director of Safehope and The Resiliency Center. “It can take years for healing to fully occur, with the help of appropriate resources. Our services provide a bridge to recovery.”

The Resiliency Center, with offices located at 215 S. Pine in Newton, is part of SafeHope Inc., a 29-year-old nonprofit that provides advocacy and support to survivors and secondary victims of domestic violence, sexual violence and mass violence.

To register for the breakfast, call the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce offices at 283-2560 or via email for questions and/or registration assistance.

A.G. announces grants for Newton organizations

TOPEKA — Three Newton organizations have been awarded more than $107,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt recently announced.

The grants were awarded to support the following programs:

• CASA: A Voice for Children, Inc., $10,000 to provide quality volunteers to advocate in court for abused children to ensure clients maintain safety and find safe and permanent homes as quickly as possible.

• Harvey County Domestic Violence / Sexual Assault Task Force Inc., $44,843 to improve agency and systems’ response for domestic violence and sexual assault victims and their dependent children.

• Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center, Inc., $32,463 to create community collaboration that better protects and cares for child victims and shift community norms away from denial of child abuse.

• Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center, Inc., $20,000 to provide victim centered advocacy, forensic interviewing, court preparation and accompaniment, to facilitate multidisciplinary case review and problem solving for timely case progress and to provide referrals, outreach and education to caregivers and communities regarding child abuse.

“Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime,” Schmidt said. “We are proud to support these organizations through the victims services grant programs.”

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund and State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect. The Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund is funded though the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts. The State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations.

This year, the attorney general’s office awarded more than $2.5 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations. More information on the grant programs and the full list of award recipients is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.