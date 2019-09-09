American Civil Liberties Union organizations in Kansas and Missouri said Monday a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons seeks a federal court order compelling officials to treat a new inmate's life-threatening opioid addiction.

The suit brought on behalf of inmate Leaman Crews was based on a belief that discontinuing medical care for his addiction could lead to the man's death. A hearing Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., will be conducted to determine if medical intervention was warranted.

The Bureau of Prisons said in a statement the agency wouldn't comment on "matters that are the subject of legal proceedings or pending litigation."

"It really wouldn’t be a stretch to call this denial of Mr. Crews’ treatment a death sentence," said Lauren Bonds, legal director of ACLU of Kansas. "Every minute we wait is another minute of suffering for him."

Crews, 44, of St. James, Mo., entered the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth on Sept. 4 to serve a 36-month term for wire fraud based on his scheme to defraud his employer, Rolla-based Brewer Science Inc., of about $1.85 million. He was director of information systems at BSI and had a credit card to purchase software and computer equipment. He made more than 1,000 wire transfers to PayPal and bank accounts, and used BSI funds for personal expenditures.

The ACLU statement about the lawsuit said Crews became addicted to opioids after a car crash left him with back pain.

Tony Rothert, interim executive director of the Missouri ACLU, said multiple federal agencies concluded intervention to be the standard of care for opioid disorders. That consensus shouldn't change because a person is in a correctional environment, Rothert said.

Rothert said federal prosecutors had launched investigation of state and local correctional institutions that withheld treatment of inmates for opioid addiction.

Bureau of Prisons policy denies inmates access to the drug buprenorphine for opioid use disorder treatment. Doctors have used buprenorphine during the past year to restore Crews’ health and to keep his life-threatening symptoms at bay, the ACLU said.

The ACLU chapters contend in the suit that withholding medication from Crews violated the Eighth Amendment prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment. The plaintiffs seek a court order requiring BOP to provide physician-prescribed medication to treat the opioid disorder.

"Absent an injunction, the BOP’s policy will cause Crews to suffer painful withdrawal and will place him at a high risk of relapse, overdose and death," the ACLU's filing said.