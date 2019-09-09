1. Have some fun

Newton Public Library will host a Family Fun Night from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at the library.

The evening will include a make-it-and-take-it craft and puppet show.

2. Learn about Ernie

Dennis Garcia, author of "Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia," will talk about his book and the life of Ernie Garcia at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Newton Public Library. Ernie Garcia was raised in Kansas by a family that immigrated from Mexico and eventually became the U.S. Senate sergeant at arms. A book signing will follow the discussion. Admission is free.

3. A live show

Craig Twister will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Moxie Grill and Brew Pub, 1410 Old Main. There is no cover charge.

4. Experience poverty

Peace Connections will host a poverty simulation from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Bethel College.

When you need to pay rent or feed your family and there is nowhere else to turn, what may seem like a "bad choice" may not feel like a "choice" at all if you're just trying to survive from day to day. This poverty simulation allows you to participate in an interactive role-play as you fast-forward through a month in poverty. Discuss realities, gain understanding and join in being part of the solution.

For more information, call 284-0000.

Take a ride

5. The Newton High School Railaires are hosting a "Glow Ride" at 6 p.m. Sept. 13. Food and music will be available in the high school parking lot, and the ride will begin at sunset. T-shirts may be purchased at https://glowride2019.itemorder.com/. All proceeds will go to help pay for the group to take a trip to a Disney park.