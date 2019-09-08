A prohibition against concealed carry at the Billy Currington concert at the Kansas State Fair delayed the start of the show about 30 minutes Saturday night.

Gates for the show opened at 6 p.m., but by the scheduled 7:30 start time, lines were still waiting to get in due to bags being checked.

“At 7:25, the south back entrance to the grandstand was lined up to the Beer Garden, and it was four or five people deep,” State Fair general manager Robin Jennison advised the Fair Board on Sunday morning.

“They got loaded in by 3 (minutes) 'til 8 and the show started at 8,” he said. “It was a good learning experience.”

Attendance, including comp tickets, was at just under 4,900, Jennison said.

There were no issues with the crowd, and the delay made vendors in and around the grandstand very happy, Jennison noted.

“A lot of stuff was sold between 7:30 and 8,” he said.

Saturday’ overall fair attendance was estimated at about 45,000 people, Jennison said.

The board also discussed the success of Saturday’s Grand Drive, an event that recognizes the champion and reserve grand champion livestock from fair competition, as well as 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors.

With continued growth in livestock exhibited, particularly in goat breeds, which doubled this year, it was the largest event since the first one in 2000, reported Grand Drive chairman Cody Palen.

The amount of money awarded to winning exhibitors also continues to grow.

This year, $1,000 scholarships were awarded to 10 youths, bringing total winnings and scholarships distributed close to $50,000, Palen said.

“It’s a big thing for those kids,” Palen said. “But the most important thing is it’s a cool experience. You can see it on the kids’ faces when they win, or even being out there. Not everyone gets to do it.”

The fair board had lots of compliments for the event organizers and the entertainment that occupied the full house while they were waiting for the event to start.

Asked if Grand Drive Committee had any specific goals, Palen said they’re already looking five years out, for their 25th anniversary.

“We want to grow the scholarships,” he said. “$10,000 is the baseline. We’ve gotten good feedback. We don’t want to leech off the show for scholarships, but there are people who the show is not a good fit who want to support education. Whatever we can raise and endow will determine it.”

There’s also debate, he said, about whether to make awards for the champion and reserve larger or “to spread it down the line.”

“It’s a unique experience,” said board chairwoman Virginia Crossland-Macha. “We had a grand champion who was a little girl from my county. When they announced her name, it was like she’d won Miss America. It’s how every kid feels when their name is called.”