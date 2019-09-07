WICHITA — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team had no answers for the speed or skill of Wichita Southeast Saturday morning in the Titan Classic at the Wichita South soccer complex, falling 6-2.

As each team finished 2-0 in pool play, the game stood as the defacto championship game of the tournament section, despite being fixed on the tournament schedule.

“They came at us with speed and strength and we just weren’t able to slow them down,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “We needed to do a much better job out of the back of making the outlet pass. Too many times, we gave up the ball in the middle third and they were just transitioning and attacking us right away.”

Abwe Abandelwa led 3-0 Southeast with three goals and two assists. Obedi Mmunga scored two goals. Vicente Retana scored a goal with an assist.

Southeast controlled the ball from the opening whistle, but Newton did manage to get the first shot of the game.

Southeast scored on its first shot when Abandelwa finished off a long run. The Buffaloes scored again in the 23rd and 25th minutes on goals by Rentana and Abandelwa.

Southeast had six shots on goal in the first half, scoring on three. Newton was held to two shots in the first half — one saved and one blocked inside the 6-yard box.

Southeast put things away 59 seconds into the second half when Mmunga finished a cross from Abandelwa. Southeast scored again 53 seconds later on the same combination.

Newton broke the shutout in the 53rd minute when John Jantzen deflected in a Mikey Parga shot. After another Abandelwa breakaway goal, Xander Valdivia scored on a 25-yard direct kick in the 63rd minute.

Newton is off until Sept. 17 when the Railers host Valley Center at Fischer Field.

“We have a whole week to get some injuries taken care of,” Jantzi said. “We’ll work on what we need to work on come Monday. All of next week is off, then we play Tuesday and Friday the following week. They should be winnable games. We have to show up.”

Newton;0;2;—2

W.S-east;3;3;—6

1. SE Abwe Abandelwa (unassisted) 14:51

2. SE Vicente Retana (Awale Ali) 22:39

3. SE Abandelwa (Vincente Retana) 24:35

4. SE Obedi Mmunga (Abandelwa) 40:59

5. SE Mmunga (Abandelwa) 41:52

6. N John Jantzen (Mikey Parga) 52:29

7. SE Abandelwa (unassisted) 59:26

8. N Xander Valdivia (unassisted) 62:38

Total shots — New. 2-2—4, WSE 6-7—13. Shots on goal — New. 1-2—3, WSE 5-5—10. Saves — New.: Selvin Abrego (L) 2-2—4. WSE: Eddy Rachedi (W, 60:46, 1 ga) 1-0—1; Johnathan Davis (19:14, 1 ga) x-0—0. Corner kicks — New. 3, WSE 3. Fouls — New. 10, WSE 16. Offside — New. 0, WSE 2. Cautions — New.: Alex Sanchez-Cortina 54:06, Santiago Fernandez 79:12. WSE: Ethan Sean 35:52, Joseph Rivera 51:44.