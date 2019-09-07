The 107th Kansas State Fair is off and running following Friday’s opening ceremonies held at 5:30 p.m. in Gottschalk Park.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, which has protected fairgoers for more than 80 years, provided the color guard, an annual ritual that is conducted in silence on an otherwise noisy fairground. Each year it is best to start an event of this magnitude with a prayer, and this year Father Aaron Spexarth of the Holy Cross Catholic Church did the honors as his booming voice was heard across the fairgrounds. By 5:45 p.m. the State Fair was officially opened.

The Kansas State Fair is one of Kansas’ greatest stories told. In the spring of 1913, the Kansas Legislature selected Hutchinson as home of the official Kansas State Fair. Five months later, it seemed that all of Kansas was in Hutchinson Sept. 15 to open the first official fair. In the 106 years that followed, not one day of any fair has been canceled as a result of weather, war, depression or even a terroristic attack on the nation, an accomplishment worth repeating.

I attended my first Kansas State Fair as a child in 1957 and fondly remember stopping with my parents at the KTVH (now KWCH) studio to visit with on-air personalities, including Cecil Carrier, the state’s foremost meteorologist from that era. Channel 12 has been a participant since 1953 and its booth remains one of the most popular stops at the fair.

Walking the fairgrounds this past week, one cannot help but wonder how it all comes together. To this observer, it seems that most glitches are resolved in advance of opening day, and few occur during the ten days to follow.

I am told exhibitors and vendors who remain seated in their booth spaces sell less than those who are standing ready to greet customers, which makes sense.

If you need a State Fair shirt, cap, cookbook, or even a shot glass, stop at the State Fair Merchandise Store diagonally across from the Channel 12 booth. All proceeds are earmarked for improvement projects on the fairgrounds.

One of the first stops for this State Fair junkie will be the South Hutchinson Methodist Church restaurant in the Cottonwood Court for the chicken and noodles, or maybe even the meatloaf. With that accomplished, it might be time to check out the Dairy Bar under the grandstands or AMBUCS ice cream parlor for dessert.

Let’s all get together at the Kansas State Fair and hope Mother Nature cooperates and provides the main ingredient necessary for the success of any fair — good weather.

Richard Shank is a retired AT&T manager, is employed in the healthcare industry and has farming interests in Saline County. Email him at shankr@prodigy.net.