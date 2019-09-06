GREENSBURG — The Kiowa County United chairman Scott Oberle and treasurer Randy Kelly presented a check in August for $10,244 to George Ryan for The Twilight Theatre and Community Auditorium in Greensburg.

Ryan, manager of the theater, said the check came just in time to pay for building insurance, which was $11,000 for the theater.

“Thanks to all of our sponsors and attendees at the fundraising event that KCU brought to town. ‘The Sons of Britches’ from Branson Mo., were a great success,” Ryan said. “These shows doubled our expectations and provided over 350 patrons a great musical experience!”

The Twilight Theater is a not-for-profit theater supported and made possible by the community between volunteers and donations.

This support makes it possible for the theater to have first run movies, like "Overcomer," which came out opening week Aug. 23. The support is essential to keep the theater open and serving the community as well.

It isn’t typical that theaters in a town the size of Greensburg would get first-run movies like "Overcome," but Ryan said he just picked up the phone and called Sony and told them about the 12 active churches in Kiowa County, about the town's survival and recovery from the 2007 tornado and about the fact that the Greensburg High School girls' track team won first place at state this year.

“All these events helped sway the producers to let this limited release movie come to the Twilight,” Ryan said.

The story line of "Overcomer," produced and directed by the same company as "War Room," has similar circumstances to Greensburg, in that it has a small town overcoming the loss of hundreds of people moving away. That happened to Greensburg after the 2007 tornado, but it has survived and now thrives, complete with a community-based movie theater in the Twilight.