GOODWILL

Arrowhead;3;1

Miles Properties;3;1

Roofing Services;2;2

All 3 Holes;2;2

We B Gone;1;3

Midway Motors;1;3

Team 2;1;3

Heavy Pork;0;4

High Single Game — Todd Miles, Miles Properties, 244; High Single Series — Matt Hill, All 3 Holes, 651; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 947; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 2,772.

CROSS COUNTRY

Abilene Inv.

Goessel Results

GIRLS — 9. Elyse Boden 15:03-medalist, 24. Porclein Unruh 17:40, 28. Katelyn Olson 18:56, 32. Alyssa Boden 20:36.

BOYS — 4. Jerah Schmidt 11:24.8-m, 14. Jacob Schrag 12:28.7-m, 15. Dawson Duerksen 12:41.8-m, 27. Brendon Hicks 13:39.1, 30. Timothy Schrag 13:40.6, 34. Ben Olson 13:57.3, 44. David Sawyer 14:32.6, 45. Sam Herrel 14:53.6, 53. Dustyn Gagnon 15:32.0, 56. Joey Lapp 15:46.4, 62. Dominic Englestad 16:29.8, 63. Skyler Wuest 16:49.7.

Railer netters

seventh at Mac

McPHERSON — The Newton High School girls’ tennis team finished seventh out of eight teams Thursday at the McPherson Invitational.

McPherson Red won the meet with 45 points, while Goddard Eisenhower was second at 43, Derby third at 34 and McPherson White fourth at 33. Newton scored 21 points.

Newton was led by the doubles team of Kenzi Gillispie and Madelynn Hamm, who placed fifth at 3-1.

The team of Kalane Alumbaugh and Hallie Watkins finished 16th at 0-4.

In singles play for the Railers, Selena Agular finished eighth at 1-3. Shelby Spencer finished 14th at 1-3.

Newton hosts the Newton Invitational at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

McPherson Inv.

Thursday

Team scores — McPherson Red 45, Goddard Eisenhower 43, Derby 34, McPherson White 33, Great Bend 27, Valley Center 26, Newton 21, Elyria Christian 7.

Newton results

Singles

8. Selena Agular (1-3) — 1. W Remi Ingram GB 8-5, QF. L Rachel Davis GE 8-2. CSF. L Kelly Troung GE 8-1, 7th. L Ann Popp GB 8-2.

14. Shelby Spencer (1-3) — 1. L Mallory Feather VC 8-0, CQF. L Taylor Berger McP. W 8-1, CSF. W Toni Roeder Der. 8-4, 13th. L Sophia McNiel VC 8-2.

Doubles

5. Kenzi Gillispie-Madelynn Hamm (3-1) — 1. W L.Ishham-C.Norman VC 8-0, QF. L P.Schneider-S.Achilles McP. W 8-3, CSF. W S.Howard-C.Pfaff GE 8-5, 5th. W C.Cordoba-T.Cross GE 8-5.

16. Kalane Alumbaugh-Hallie Watkins (0-4) — 1. L A.Folkerts-A.Moyers GB 8-3, CQF. L A.Barbour-M.Jones VC 8-5, CSF. L C.Yager-N.Uweling Der. 8-6, 15th. L T.Turner-M.Blanton VC 8-5.

Hesston sweeps

Trinity tri

HUTCHINSON — The Hesston High School volleyball team is on a four-match winning streak after sweeping a triangular Thursday night at Hutchinson Trinity.

Hesston downed Minneapolis 25-7, 25-10; and Hutchinson Trinity 25-18, 25-22.

“This was a good battle tonight between three team that have solid hitters and good defenses,” Hesston coach Jason Peters said. “We were able to come out with good energy against Minneapolis and served, passed, and hit well. Our offensive tempo was as fast and consistent as it has been all season.

“Against Trinity, we started the first set very strong, jumping ahead 17-3, but we struggled on serve receive against their tough servers and they got within 4 points late before we could finish the set. In the second set, we struggled a bit early, and were down 15-20 before we were able to fight back and finish on a 10-2 run with our next two servers.

“Overall, it was a good night, and hopefully this can give us some confidence as we continue to work to get better and more consistent.”

Hesston is 8-2 and plays Tuesday in Cheney with Hillsboro.

Hesston stats

vs. Minneapolis

Kills: Talby Duerksen 6, Elise Kaiser 5, Lindsey Deegan 4, Harley Ferralez 3, Celbi Richardson 2, Caryn Yoder 1.

Assists: Richardson 11, Olivia Lais 4, Emily Koehn 1, Duerksen 1.

Aces: Ferralez 3, Richardson 3, Koehn 3, Duerksen 1.

Blocks: Deegan 2, Yoder 2, Ferralez 1.

Digs: Ferralez 8, Kaiser 5, Duerksen 3, Yoder 2, Koehn 2, Deegan 1, Richardson 1, Hailey Waltner 1.

vs. Hutch Trinity

Kills: Duerksen 13, Kaiser 7, Deegan 3, Ferralez 1, Richardson 1, Yoder 1.

Assists: Richardson 17, Olivia Lais 3, Yoder 2, Kaiser 1, Ferralez 1.

Aces: Duerksen 2, Richardson 2, Koehn 1, Ferralez 1.

Blocks: Deegan 2, Duerksen 1.

Digs: Ferralez 17, Kaiser 14, Duerksen 11, Koehn 4, Yoder 3, Richardson 2, Deegan 1, Lais 1.

Bethel women

fall to J&W

AURORA — The Bethel College women’s soccer team fell on the road to NCAA Division III Johnson & Wales-Denver 1-0 Friday afternoon at the Aurora Sports Park.

The game was tied 0-0 at the half.

Natasha Martin scored for J&W-D with 4:42 remaining in regulation.

Bethel outshot J&W-D 10-7, 4-3 on goal.

Ashtyn Brown had two saves for Bethel. Katelyn Peters had four saves for J&W-D.

Bethel is 2-1 and plays Mills College at 1 p.m. today in Aurora.

Bethel;0;0;—0

J&W-D;0;1;—1

1. JW Natasha Martin (unassisted) 85:18

Total shots — BC 5-5—10, JW 2-5—7. Shots on goal — BC 2-2—4, JW 0-3—3. Saves — BC: Ashtyn Brown (L) 0-2—2. JW: Katelyn Peters (W) 2-2—4. Corner kicks — BC 4, JW 2. Fouls — BC 14, JW 8. Offside — BC 3, JW 3. Cautions — BC: Sydney Brown 80:45. JW: Melissa Kostelecky 88:48.

Ottawa names

dance coach

OTTAWA — Ottawa University named Brittany Durrah as its new competitive dance and cheer coach, following the resignation of Shayla Siebenthall.

As in assistant, Durrah helped lead Ottawa to the KCAC titles in both cheer and dance in 2019. The teams reached the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) and National Dance Association (NDA) national championships. She is a former NCA instructor.

Bethany names

interim coach

LINDSBORG — Bethany named Olan Ortiz-Alvarez as its interim baseball coach.

He has been an assistant coach at Bethany since 2015, working with infielders and hitting. He also worked as a first- and third-base coach.

He played two seasons of junior college baseball at Monroe College and two years at Sterling College.

Avila names

softball coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bryce White was named softball coach at Avila University.

He spent the past 12 seasons at Campbellsville University, leading the team to nine conference titles and an NAIA Softball World Series berth in 2015. The team qualified for the NAIA Softball Nationals opening round four other times.

He played baseball at Kellogg Community College for two years, Olivet College for one year and at Cambellsville for one year.

Shrine Bowl

coaches named

LENEXA — Tommy Beason of Goddard High School has been named the west head coach, while Steve Buhler of Washburn Rural was named the east coach, for the 2020 Shrine Bowl, which will be held July 18 at Yager Stadium, Moore Bowl, in Topeka.