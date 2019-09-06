The 36th Street bridge over I-135 just south of Newton is tentatively expected to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The bridge was closed beginning this past Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 3, for a deteriorated deck section that required a large patch, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Once the patching is done, the new surface will take time to properly cure.

The bridge is at Exit 28. The bridge closing will not affect I-135 traffic. Motorists will still be able to use the exit but can’t travel over the bridge during the closure.