Two horses had to be put down after the trailer they occupied rolled following a two-vehicle collision early Thursday on the Kansas Turnpike in Leavenworth County, authorities said.

No serious injuries to the drivers of the vehicles were reported.

There was no word on Thursday morning about the third horse that was in the trailer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at 12:36 a.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 70 on the turnpike, about six miles east of the Tonganoxie exit.

The patrol said the collision occurred when a 2013 Acura that was westbound on I-70 ran into a trailer containing horses being pulled by a 2010 Dodge pickup truck.

Both of the vehicles lost control and went off the roadway. The patrol said the trailer with three horses rolled.

The driver of the Acura, identified as Anthony Deshon Stapleton, 25, of Tecumseh, was transported to Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Stapleton was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Nathan F. Keller, 39, of Waterloo, Ill., also was transported to Providence Medical Center. The patrol said Keller, who was wearing a seat belt, had no apparent injuries.

The patrol said the Acura was towed from the scene, as was the trailer that contained the horses. The pickup truck wasn't towed from the scene.