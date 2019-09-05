“I believe that it is much too easy to be cynical in today’s world.”

Thus it began: the very first sentence of the very first column that I wrote for the Hutch News on Aug. 13, 2009, published just over a decade ago. I’ve been thinking about publishing a collection of my columns, leading me to reread some of them.

I’ve been on a 10-year odyssey sharing my memories, ideas, thoughts and feelings with News readers. Writing this column has largely been a labor of love, often accompanied by sweat, tears, frustration, anger and joy. Now, 250 columns and 150,000 words later, I’m considering how much longer I intend doing this.

That first column was titled “Keeping a Lamp Lit,” and it ties to a promise I made to myself and my readers. I resolved not to get bogged down in apathy or hopelessness. I’ve tried to live up to that pledge.

Ten years ago, I cataloged some things easy to become cynical about. Not much has changed. Today we have new things to become cynical about: the greed leading to the opioid crisis, immigration issues, foreign and domestic terrorism, a president who doesn’t know when or how to keep his mouth shut. We are tempted to throw up our hands and say, “To heck with it.”

Tempting, but much too easy. After all, if we don’t really expect anything positive, we’ll never become disappointed. If by chance, something good does occur, it probably won’t last anyway, and it will just serve as a springboard to the next calamity. Oscar Wilde noted, “A cynic is one who knows the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” If we flip that phrase, then there is really “nothing of value” to the cynic.

I refuse to think like that. Early Christian writer Tertullian once said that hope is “patience with the lamp lit.” That strikes a responsive chord in me. I can’t ignore the opioid crisis, the latest rash of mass shootings, political chicanery or the “dogs of war” barking at an oncoming apocalyptic catastrophe.

But we must not let that barking blind us to the beauty all around us in the ordinary things we often overlook. It is time for plants and flowers, baseball and beaches, little kids playing in the dirt and smiles in lovers’ eyes. It's a time when, in Garrison Keillor’s words, “the gravy soaks in and grace shines through”— if we look for it.

September traditionally marks the end of summer and the advent of fall. The world switches from baseball to football, from vacation to school. But goodness, truth, beauty, love and joy aren’t bound by time or seasons. We must look for them.

