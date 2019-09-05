Sept. 7 through 15

All times Central

Saturday, Sept. 7

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ AV-CTL I Pre-Season Tourney, Hutchinson 8 a.m.; Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.; Burrton @ Peabody-Burns Inv. 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton vs. Wichita Southeast @ Wichita South 11 a.m. (west field).

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Shawnee Mission Northwest Inv. 10 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethany @ Bethel 7 p.m., Coastal Carolina @ Kansas 6 p.m., Bowling Green @ Kansas State 11 a.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Peru State Inv. (vs. Mayville State noon, vs. Mount Marty 2 p.m.).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ J.K. Gold Classic, 4 Mile Creek Resort, Augusta.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Mills (W noon), Bethel @ Benedictine (M 7 p.m.).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Tiger-Jinx Inv., Winfield, Arkansas City TBA.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Portland 9:50 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Miami 5:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Sept. 8

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Jacksonville noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Miami 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Sept. 9

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Bethany Inv. (Salina Municipal GC).

Tuesday, Sept. 10

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Hesston, Hillsboro @ Cheney 5 p.m.; Berean Academy, Remington, Hutchinson Trinity @ Marion 4 p.m.; Inman, Sterling, Sedgwick @ Moundridge 5:45 p.m.; Goessel, Herington, Elyria Christian @ Centre 6 p.m.; Peabody-Burns @ Rural Vista quad 4 p.m.; Hutchinson Christian, Skyline @ Burrton TBA.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Elyria Christian @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Salina Central Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 3 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Emporia @ Newton 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Central Christian @ Bethel 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Mount Marty @ Bethel (M 3 p.m.).

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Bethany Inv. (Salina Municipal GC).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, Sept. 11

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Sterling @ Bethel 7 p.m.; Hesston College @ Coffeyville 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Barton CC @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Sept. 12

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Independence @ Newton 5 p.m.; Conway Springs, Halstead @ Hutchinson Trinity 5 p.m.;

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton, Halstead, Hesston, Berean Academy, Moundridge, Sedgwick, Goessel, Burrton @ Swather Special 3:30 p.m. (Hesston GC).

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Hesston @ Smoky Valley Inv. 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Winfield Inv. (Winfield CC) 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Friday, Sept. 13

PREP FOOTBALL (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Campus, Pratt @ Halstead, Larned @ Hesston, Ell-Saline @ Remington, Wichita Independent @ Sedgwick, Moundridge @ Bennington, Rural Vista @ Goessel, Peabody-Burns @ Little River, Burrton @ Pretty Prairie.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Kansas @ Boston College 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Hesston College @ Cloud County CC 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Mid America Christian (W 3 p.m., M 5:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Houston @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Sept. 14

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Moundridge, Sedgwick @ Goessel Inv. 9 a.m.; Remington @ Flinthills Inv. 9 a.m.; Peabody-Burns @ Solomon Inv. 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Hesston Inv. II 9 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Lawrence Inv. 11 a.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Remington @ Wellington Inv. (Hargis Creek Watershed) 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Avila 1 p.m., Kansas State @ Mississippi State 11 a.m. (ESPN or ESPN2).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Alumni scrimmage @ Bethel 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Hutchinson CC (W 6 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Houston @ Kansas City 6:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Sept. 15

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Oakland 3:05 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASEBALL — Houston @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Los Angeles Galaxy 9 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports 1).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.