High school football coach Andrew Nation at Skyline Schools in Pratt is ready to put his Thunderbirds up against the best.

Skyline High School’s head football coach Andrew Nation has been coaching football for 20 years. This season will be his third year at the helm for the Skyline High School Thunderbirds. Assistant Coach Kenny Eddy will once again be helping on the sidelines with Nation.

Last year the T-Birds went 3-6. This year, there are several returners who will lead the way towards improving that record. Braden Tyler QB/LB, Eli Temanson FB/LB, Colton Gatton C, Bryson Fletcher NG, Ryan Adams TE/DE, Thomas Sturgeon WR/DB, Brock Montgomery OL/DE, Hunter Berens OL/DL, Jesus Marquez DE, Charlie Shafer

OL, James White DB, Josiah Giles OL, Enoch Walton TE/LB, Jesus Casas RB/DB, Mitchell White DL, and Aden Temanson TE/DE are all coming back from last season to help the T-Birds.

Coach Nation said Kendrick Little has showed promise as a freshman RB/LB.

“We have an experienced nucleus that has improved themselves a great deal since last year. Our district is rich with teams that have a history of playoff success so it will be a real big opportunity to compete for a district title against good opponents.” Nation said.

The T-Birds kick off the season at home versus Burrton on September 6. Start time is slated for 7 p.m.