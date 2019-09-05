WATERTOWN, Wis. — The President's and Dean's List selections from Maranatha Baptist University have been announced and 66 student-athletes earned the academic honor during the spring semester.

A total of 26 Student-Athletes were named to the President's List. In order to make the top list, students must record at least an A- in every class while taking 12 or more course credits. President's List honorees must have no incompletes or overcuts.

Newton native and member of the Maranatha women's basketball team Haly Hendricks was one of those 26 student-athletes to earn that honor. Hendricks is a senior Physical Education and Health major who graduated from the Home Educators Association in Newton.