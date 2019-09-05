BURRTON — A new coach will try to turn around the fortunes of the Burrton High School football team.

C.T Young will lead the Chargers this season, assisted by defensive coordinator Terry Bruton and Jacob Sattler.

Young spent 16 seasons at Pretty Prairie, where he was 114-49.

Burrton was 0-9 last season, 0-6 in the Heart of the Plains League and 0-6 in Eight-Man II district play.

Returning starters include Steven Canada (5-10, 155, sr., RB-LB), Alex Dick (6-3, 255, so., OL-DL), Kyler Matlack (5-11, 260, jr., OL-DL), Leif Hernandez (5-9, 120, so., QB-DB) and Will McMurry (5-8, 160, jr., OL-DL).

Other returning letterwinners include Austin Lazenby (5-8, 125, so., RB-DB), Joey Coopride (5-10, 150, sr., OL-DL) and Dakota Woodworth (6-1, 160, OL-DL).

Transferring in is Scott Baughman (6-2, 180, sr., RB-LB).

Burrton will run a spread offense and a 3-3 defense.

“Hope to start to turn the program around,” Young said. “Take steps to develop a winning attitude, to get the kids to compete on every snap.”

Young looks for Hutchinson Central Christian and South Barber to be top contenders in the HOPL this season.

Other top teams on the schedule include Skyline and Chase.

South Barber was an Eight-Man II state quarterfinalist last season. Central Christian reached the second round of the playoffs.