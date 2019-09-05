Staff reports

Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.64; Corn $3.41; Milo $3.11; Soybeans $7.77

PCP prices: Wheat $3.48; Corn $3.59; Milo/cwt. $5.12; Soybeans $7.80

Scoular: Wheat $3.69; Corn $3.51; Milo $3.16; Soybeans $7.87