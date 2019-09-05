A car struck a Leavenworth house after the driver encountered a road construction zone, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Maple Avenue. No injuries were reported.

A 39-year-old Leavenworth man was driving a Volkswagen Beetle north on Maple Avenue.

The driver later told police that he had not realized there was a road construction zone ahead at Thornton Street. He reportedly drove through a road closed sign and lost control of the vehicle, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The Volkswagen Beetle hit a parked Dodge Ram 2500 and then struck a house, Nicodemus said.