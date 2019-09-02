Crews continue to work on potholes

LEAVENWORTH — A harsh winter was blamed for many potholes in the city of Leavenworth.

And months after the conclusion of winter, city crews are still working to repair potholes.

“We are still chasing them,” said Curtis Marks, operations superintendent at the Municipal Service Center.

He estimated that hundreds of potholes have turned up on Leavenworth roads.

“Last winter was brutal,” he said.

And he said the winter seemed to transition into a flood season.

Marks said rainfall from the spring and summer may have helped to expose additional potholes.

He said crews are now using a milling process to fix some of the most severe potholes. He said this is a more permanent fix than an initial patching process that was utilized.

Woman struck by vehicle

LEAVENWORTH — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in north Leavenworth, a police official said.

The accident was reported at 3:20 p.m. Thursday at Broadway and Seneca Street. Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the woman’s injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Kitchens said the 57-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a 2010 Jeep Wrangler.

The vehicle’s driver, a 48-year-old woman, stopped and remained on the scene. No traffic citations have been issued. The accident is still under investigation, Kitchens said.