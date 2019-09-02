A harsh winter was blamed for many potholes in the city of Leavenworth.

And months after the conclusion of winter, city crews are still working to repair potholes.

“We are still chasing them,” said Curtis Marks, operations superintendent at the Municipal Service Center.

He estimated that hundreds of potholes have turned up on Leavenworth roads.

“Last winter was brutal,” he said.

And he said the winter seemed to transition into a flood season.

Marks said rainfall from the spring and summer may have helped to expose additional potholes.

He said crews are now using a milling process to fix some of the most severe potholes. He said this is a more permanent fix than an initial patching process that was utilized.

Marks said new potholes continue to pop up.

“It’s a constant job, a constant struggle,” he said.

He said crews have to prioritize the potholes and address them as they can.

Members of the public can find an online form to report potholes by visiting www.leavenworthks.org/publicworks/webform/report-pothole

