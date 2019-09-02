Billy “Bud” Leiblie, 85, of Udall, KS passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home in Udall.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., September 4, 2019 at the Shelley Family Funeral Home in Wellington. Burial will be in the Udall Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. A memorial has been established with the Wounded Warriors Foundation. To leave an online condolence please visits www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.

Billy Ray Leiblie was born on March 24, 1934 in Anthony, KS the son of Lewis and Violet (Perkins) Leiblie. After graduating from Wakita Oklahoma High School Bud served his country in the United States Army. Bud was united in marriage with Beatrice Olivas. He had a long career with Cessna retiring after 45 years. Bud loved his family and attended a lot of ball games. He also liked to tend his garden and work in his yard.

Survivors include his wife Beatrice of the home; sons: Michael Leiblie and wife Shelley of Cumming, GA and Joseph Leiblie and wife Becka of Udall, KS; 5 grandchildren: Matthew Leiblie, Bradey Leiblie, Logan Leiblie, Derek Leiblie and Whitney Leiblie and a sister, Melva Jean McClung of Guthrie, OK.

Bud is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty Blubaugh.