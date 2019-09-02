1. See the film

Homelessness will be front and center in the KIPCOR Film Series when the series screens its next documentary: "Lost Angels: Skid Row is My Home."

The KIPCOR Film Series will continue at 3 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Krehbiel Auditorium at Bethel College in North Newton.

"Lost Angels: Skid Row is My Home" examines the criminalization of homelessness, focusing on the lives of eight homeless individuals struggling to make a life for themselves within their community.

An audience discussion led by New Hope Shelter director James Wilson will follow the film. Admission is free.

2. Celebrate athletics

Fall sports are getting underway, with the first Newton High School Football game Sept. 6. The Newton High School Hall of Fame will induct new members during a ceremony at the game and have a post-game party at Santa Fe Middle School.

3. Meet an author

Dennis Garcia, author of "Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia," will talk about his book and the life of Ernie at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Newton Public Library. Ernie was raised in Kansas by a family that immigrated from Mexico and eventually rose to become the U.S. Senate sergeant at arms. A book signing will follow the discussion. Admission is free.

4. Hear some music

Ian Gingrich will offer up some midweek music on the piano from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 2 at Moxie Bar & Grill, 1420 Old Main. There is no cover charge.

5. Take a walk

The First Saturday Bird Walk departs from the kiosk in the Kauffman Museum parking lot at 7 a.m. Sept. 7 for a mile-and-a-half hike through Chisholm Park and along the Sand Creek Trail. Be prepared for some unpaved/steep terrain. Binoculars and a bird book are recommended but not required. Children accompanied by an adult are welcome but should be able to remain quiet so they don't scare away the birds. Walkers should return about 8:30 a.m.