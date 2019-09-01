The Kansas State Fair begins its 10-day run Sept. 6 in Hutchinson, and from viewing the butter sculpture to filling up on all things deep-fried, there is no shortage of things to experience.

The 2019 fair will bring a number of new activities to add to the current lineup of traditional events, so there will be something for everyone.

Here are a few highlights:

GETTING AROUND

Kansas State Fair App

Looking for a specific food, a bathroom, a specific product, or the next showtime? All can be found in the Kansas State Fair’s new mobile app. The app, sponsored by Mattress Hub, is free to download for both iPhone and Android devices. It will help plan your day at the fair and will also send real-time notifications — such as when the next calf at the birthing center is being born.

Trams

Trams will again circle the grounds during the 2019 Kansas State Fair, sponsored by Westar Energy and Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. The new trams, rented from Trams R Us, are self-contained with company-provided drivers. These trams offer a safe way to navigate the fairgrounds. Check out the new fair map in the guide or on our app for tram stop locations.

EDUCATION:

Education Center

Previously called Do-Art, the new Education Center features a variety of activities, including lessons on the importance of pollinators and the growing Kansas dairy industry. Kansas Cosmosphere’s Dr. Goddard’s Lab can be found here. It's open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at the intersection of Bison Boulevard and Lake Talbott Avenue. Sponsored by Kansas Farm Bureau.

Pollinator Gardens: Several new pollinator garden plots have been planted across the fairgrounds. These gardens are full of native Kansas wildflowers and grasses, attracting butterflies, bees and bats. Sponsored by Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever and Kansas Farm Bureau.

Sudsy’s Barn: After wandering through the fair’s livestock areas, stop at Sudsy’s barnyard handwashing station that promotes healthy lifestyles and makes handwashing fun! Hours/Location: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the corner of 20th and Fort Riley Boulevard. Brought to the fair by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation.

Equine Experience

This year, draft horses, which are normally shown pulling carts or wagons, will participate in barrel racing during the draft horse show Sept. 6 and 7. It’s a first for the fair and one of many new events taking place over the 10 days. The fair is adding a working equitation clinic, mounted archery and other competitions, as well as demonstrations. Children’s educational activities also will take place. Build-your-own stick horse and stick horse races take place during Draft Horse Shows. Story time with Brandy Von Holten, author of “Adventures at the Von Holten Ranch.” Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Expo Center.

CELEBRATING KANSAS

Explore Kansas Festival – Sept. 6-7



This festival — first weekend of the State Fair — will feature the treasures and attractions found in Kansas communities. More than 40 Kansas communities will be represented from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7-8 in Gottschalk Park. Other communities and Kansas products are in the Pride of Kansas Building to the west.

Talking Tombstone Train Tour – Friday, Sept. 6

Travel back to the early days of the Kansas State Fair on the Talking Tombstone Train Tour. This unique nighttime event is in partnership with Hutchinson’s Stage 9 and raises funds for the theater’s programming. Learn about four real people who were instrumental in building the fair’s foundation while riding the KSF Railroad. Purchase tickets in advance at the fair's Ticket Office or call 620-669-3618 to purchase tickets.

Outdoor Kansas Day – Sunday, Sept. 15

Discover Kansas trails, wildlife, fishing and more during Kansas Outdoor Day on Sept 15. Learn about archery through the state’s Archery in the Schools Program. Also, Pheasants Forever will have its Daisy BB Gun Range. Plus, Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism will have displays all 10 days in two buildings. Among the attractions: a 3,200-gallon aquarium stocked with Kansas fish.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bandaloni, the One-Man Band

Back by popular demand is the one and only Bandaloni. This one-man band performs with bass and rhythm guitar, harmonica, kick drum, two high-hats, snare drum, cowbell and tambourine. And, he can sing. Find him performing daily throughout the fairgrounds.

Circus Performer

Jason D’Vaude (that’s Vaude as in Vaudeville) is a self-taught one-man circus. Watch him juggle sharp items, climb up precariously balanced objects, ride an extra tall unicycle and manipulate fire like a master. Look to the sky or spot the flames to find this roaming act on the grounds.

The Strong Man

Strongman John Beatty can bend steel, flip over cars and pull one-ton pickups. Find him at Grandstand Avenue/Fort Riley Boulevard intersection (by the Lair/Steckline Fountain).

Fearless Flores Family

The Flores family will do death defying stunts at Gottschalk Park. The action includes Globe of Death motorcycle madness and acrobats on a sway pole from 50 feet in the air. The family’s feats landed them a spot on America’s Got Talent. The Fearless Flores Thrill Show is sponsored by Hutchinson Clinic. They perform 1:30 and 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6; and 11 a.m., 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7-Sept. 15 at Gottschalk Park.

Draft and Miniature Horse Parade

This new parade will circle the grounds beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

Free Concerts

Mason Ramsey, the 12-year-old “Little Hank Williams,” will perform Tuesday, Sept. 10. Lindsay Ell, this year’s Country Music Association’s Newcomer of the Year nominee, will take the stage Thursday, Sept. 12, with special guest Madison Kozak. Both concerts are at Bretz and Young Injury Lawyers Arena and start at 7:30 p.m. Ell’s concert is sponsored by First Choice Communications, an authorized AT&T Retailer.

All Star Monster Truck Tour

All Star Monster Truck Tour, Sunday, Sept. 15: Tickets from $5 to $35. Rev up your engines, the All Star Monster Truck Tour, featuring BIGFOOT, the king of monster trucks, will invade the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand. The VIP Monster Experience is $35, which includes gate admission, admission to the show, reserved seating, meet and greet with drivers and a ride in a monster truck. Purchase tickets by calling 620-669-3618 or visit www.kansasstatefair.com. To have the $5 handling fee waived, visit the fair’s ticket office in person at 2000 N. Poplar, Hutchinson.

NEW FOODS

Krispy Kreme Hot Dog

A fresh jelly-stuffed Krispy Kreme donut is used as the bun for an Angus beef hot dog, topped with more jelly and thick Applewood smoked bacon. Located at Carousel Cafe.

Honeybun Burger

Fresh beef patties from Yoder Meats are sandwiched between two warm Honey Buns, then topped with fresh veggies, often served with a slice of melted cheese. Located at Carousel Cafe.

Fried Cheesecake Bites

Deep fried and bite sized, topped with powdered sugar and cherry drizzle. Located at Brackett Concession’s cookie dough stand, 303 Fort Riley Boulevard.

OTHER CHANGES IN 2019

Gate Changes

• Where to buy tickets: Only a handful of gates will be selling tickets this year. Purchase your tickets at Gate 1, Gate 3, Gate 4, Gate 5, Gate 7, Gate 8 and Gate 9. Signs will be posted at gates directing patrons to where they can purchase tickets.

• DRIVE ONLY GATES Gate 2, Gate 6, Gate 10 and Gate 11 are drive-only gates. Those walking in will be directed to another gate for entry.

Military discount and ticket outlet

Show your military ID for $4 gate admission anytime! A new ticket outlet at McConnell Airforce Base is also selling gate admission and Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand Concert Tickets.

For more information on Kansas State Fair events, visit www.KansasStateFair.com.