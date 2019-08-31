Homelessness will be front and center in the KIPCOR Film Series when the series screens its next documentary, "Lost Angels: Skid Row is My Home."

The KIPCOR Film Series will continue at 3 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Krehbiel Auditorium at Bethel College in North Newton.

Narrated by Catherine Keener, "Lost Angels: Skid Row is My Home," takes a look at the lives of eight people who have found a way to make a life for themselves within the community of homelessness. According to the film's website, the film shows how their descent into society’s basement has been exacerbated by the forces of gentrification and the increasing criminalization of homeless people, while exposing the draconian changes to the mental health care system that have brought us here.

With the support of a vast array of advocates, especially the services of LAMP, the mission featured in the Jamie Foxx/ Robert Downey Jr. film "The Soloist," many residents of Skid Row have found a way to stick together and fight back. Narrated by actress Catherine Keener, "Lost Angels: Skid Row is My Home" demonstrates how proactive approaches to homelessness — most specifically that of providing housing — are helping many to recover from mental illness and substance abuse and to find stability. For many, Skid Row is, improbably, the last place to find refuge and build a life of meaning, proving that sometimes home is where the help is.

An audience discussion led by New Hope Shelter director James Wilson will follow the film. Admission is free.