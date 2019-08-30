Judge denies bond reduction

A trial has been continued in the case of a Leavenworth man who is charged with first-degree murder in connection to a Christmas 2017 shooting.

The trial for Ramaun K. Johnson had been scheduled to begin Sept. 16 in Leavenworth County District Court. But it now has been continued until Jan. 27.

Johnson, 31, is charged in connection to the death of Shavar A. Walker.

Walker, 33, Kansas City, Missouri, was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2017, outside of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Vilas Street.

Johnson is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder in Kansas.

It is alleged that Walker was killed during the commission of an inherently dangerous felony, distribution of cocaine.

Prosecutors are not necessarily alleging that Johnson shot Walker. But Johnson is alleged to have been involved in a drug deal that led to Walker’s death.

Johnson's attorney, John Bryant, requested the continuance in the case. The defense attorney said Thursday that he is still receiving evidence through the discovery process. Bryant said he will need to follow up on this evidence, and this would not be done by the Sept. 16 trial date.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd acknowledged there is new information in the case.

“And both parties are kind of looking at that,” he said.

District Judge Michael Gibbens granted the continuance so the discovery process can be completed.

The judge said he will set aside four days for the trial during the week of Jan. 27.

Bryant also requested a reduction of his client’s bond.

Johnson’s bond has been set at $500,000. But the defendant has been unable to post the bond and he remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Bryant asked the judge to reduce the bond to $75,000.

Bryant said Johnson has family members who are in ill health. The defense attorney said his client is willing to be subject to electronic monitoring if free on bond.

Boyd argued that bond already was set at an appropriate amount.

Gibbens said he would not reduce bond to $75,000.

Bryant asked the judge if he was willing to reduce bond to $100,000. But Gibbens declined.

Gibbens noted that bond originally was set at $1 million, which he said is appropriate for a first-degree murder case. Gibbens said he cut Johnson’s bond in half because the evidence may show that the defendant is not the person who discharged the firearm.

