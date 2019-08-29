Hutchinson city staff received the go-ahead to draft rules for future dollar stores that could affect their proximity to each other and spell out how much floor space they should dedicate to fresh food.

Hutchinson Planning and Development staff took the idea Tuesday night to the Hutchinson Planning Commission. It voted 5-1 to direct staff to draft dollar store regulations. Voting in favor were Todd Carr, Brock Wells, Darryl Peterson, Terry Bisbee, and Valery Roberts-Ropp. Voting no was Jackson Swearer. There are two vacancies on the Planning Commission, and Commissioner Jon Richardson arrived late, staff said.

Swearer said the Planning and Development staff already has a lot on its plate, and he voiced concern that this would add to the staff's workload. He did not object to looking at the issue itself.

“I’ll be happy to consider those as they come up,” Swearer said Wednesday.

Argument for regulations

Planning and Development Director Ryan Hvitlok noted in his memo to the Planning Commission:

• Dollar stores — Dollar General and Family Dollar/Dollar Tree — are rapidly expanding. With the new Dollar Tree at East 30th Avenue and Plum Street, Hutchinson “now has nearly as many dollar stores as grocery stores.”

• Dollar stores “typically stock only a limited selection of foods, mostly processed, and offer little to no fresh food. In many neighborhoods, the dollar store serves as a main food retailer for the neighborhood.”

• According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a " 'food desert' is classified as a low-income census tract that is more than 1 mile from the nearest supermarket,” and that can be found in Hutchinson.

• Dollar stores hire “a much smaller number of employees versus a traditional grocery store.”

Possible rules

Hvitlok’s memo said the draft regulations would define stores subject to the regulations and consider limits:

• Location: Tulsa, Okla., set a distance limit of 1 mile for a new dollar store from an existing dollar store. Mesquite, Texas, has a 5,000-foot distance rule, and Kansas City, Kan., has a 10,000-foot requirement between dollar stores and a 200-foot distance from residential zones.

• Development: Mesquite and Kansas City have developed standards for the stores to get permits. Mesquite requires a minimum of 10% of floor area be dedicated to fresh food. Kansas City exempts a store from the required special use permit if they provide at least 15% of floor space to fresh food.

Timetable

Tentatively, Planning and Development staff will bring the draft before Planning Commissioners for a study session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at City Hall, 125 E. Avenue B. The Planning Commission could conduct a public hearing on proposed regulations at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at City Hall. The proposal could reach the Hutchinson City Council for action in October or early November.

Asking more

There is certainly no imminent dollar store project in Hutchinson, said Ryan Hvitlok, but the aggressive expansion of dollar stores has entered the national conversation and the local conversation, he said.

“We have a pretty good distribution of local grocery stores,” Hvitlok said, but dollar stores “have made no secret they kind of want to compete with the grocery stores.” He wants to avoid the scenario where a grocery store closes to consolidate or move, leaving neighborhoods even farther from a store offering fresh food.

Dollar stores have shown an interest in offering more fresh options, Hvitlok said. "We want to get those fresh options and not just get their basic store,” he said.

Asked to name another retail business the city regulates in this fashion, Hvitlok said, “We really don’t have anything like that,” adding, "this is a bit of a new idea."

The city does have regulations regarding alcohol sales and for sex-oriented businesses, he said.

‘Free enterprise’

Hutchinson City Councilman Jon Daveline is a former president/CEO of the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce.

Daveline was not familiar with the proposal Planning and Development staff presented Tuesday night calling for regulations that could include the amount of space a dollar store dedicates to fresh food. In his personal view and as a “pro-business development person,” Daveline said, he thinks “you can’t legislate private entities” and tell them how to stock shelves.

In the free enterprise system, he said, businesses offer products that are attractive to consumers.

Debra Teufel, the current top executive at the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce, said it had not taken an official stance on the topic at this point.

“At first glance, the comparisons that the (Planning and Development) Staff Report cited uses examples from Tulsa, Kansas City, and Mesquite, Texas, none of which I would consider a comparable economic market to Hutchinson — specifically based on population and median income, wrote in a response. "I believe the aims of most of these regulations is to ensure access to healthy foods. In the case of Hutchinson specifically, the locations of dollar stores here is fairly close to readily-accessible fresh foods, so I do not see them as restricting access to healthy options currently.

“I also believe we should be very cautious before overregulating commercial enterprise, particularly since our City needs to consider the impacts on restricting commerce that currently produces a significant revenue stream for governments through the collection of sales tax. Dollars stores provide affordable goods and fill a segment of the market to allow people a convenient means to affordable products."

Teufel urged the city to consider “the unintended ramifications of placing restrictions on retail establishments.”