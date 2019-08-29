Truck-motorcycle collision sends one to hospital

One person was taken to a local hospital following a truck-motorcycle collision late Thursday morning in North Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11:22 a.m. Thursday in the 4200 block of N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road. The location was about a quarter-mile east of US-75 highway.

Topeka police at the scene said the initial investigation showed that a Ford truck belonging to the Union Pacific railroad and a motorcycle were both traveling west on Lower Silver Lake Road. Police said the truck was in front of the motorcycle.

The collision was believed to have occurred as the truck was preparing to make a left — or southbound — turn onto N.W. Moundview Court, police said.

The motorcycle rider was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Westbound traffic was allowed to proceed through the area on N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road, while eastbound traffic was diverted at the US-75 highway interchange.

Stranger Creek drops out of flood stage

EASTON — Stranger Creek had dropped out of flood stage Wednesday in the Easton area. But the creek remained swollen in the central part of Leavenworth County.

The rise in the creek was causing lowland flooding Wednesday morning in central Leavenworth County, according to Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

“It’s not affecting the major roads,” she said.

The creek flooded earlier this week in the Easton area following heavy rainfall Monday morning.

The creek rose to 20.17 feet Tuesday in the Easton area. The creek reaches its flood stage for this area at 17 feet.

Flooding in the Easton area resulted in the temporary closure of roads such as K-192 highway.