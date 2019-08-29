The number of traffic fatalities resulting from drivers running red lights has spiked in recent years, with 939 deaths reported in 2017 across the United States, AAA Kansas announced Thursday.

That number marked a 10-year high, AAA said.

Almost 65% of the time, the fatality victim wasn't in the vehicle that ran the red light, AAA said.

In Kansas, 63 people were killed as the result of drivers running red lights over the 10-year period from 2008 to 2017 that was analyzed by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

“This disturbing trend impacts everyone on our roadways — drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians,” Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas, said in a news release. “It is critical that all parties understand this increased risk and adjust their behaviors accordingly."

An analysis of crash data by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety showed red-light running crash deaths jumped almost 30% between 2012 and 2017, the years for which the most recent crash data is available. AAA said "aggressive, reckless behavior" claimed at least two lives every day across the U.S.

“Drivers who decide to run a red light when they could have stopped safely are making a reckless choice that puts other road users in danger,” said David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “The data shows that red-light running continues to be a traffic safety challenge. All road safety stakeholders must work together to change behavior and identify effective countermeasures.”

According to the AAA Foundation’s latest Traffic Safety Culture Index, 85% of drivers view red-light running as "very dangerous," yet nearly one in three say they blew through a red light in the past 30 days when they could have stopped safely.



According the AAA Foundation analysis of state data, Kansas has a slightly lower-than-average rate — 2.2 per million — of red-light running fatalities per year as compared to the rate of other states nationwide — 2.4 per million. Kansas’ fatality rate in red-light running crashes ranks as 20th highest in the nation.

AAA says rates for Kansas’ neighboring states include Colorado at 3.5 per million, ranking as the fifth highest in the nation; Missouri at 2.3 per million; Nebraska at 2 per million; and Oklahoma at 1.9 per million.

AAA officials said motorists should exercise extra caution when entering intersections, even after they have the green light.

“Defensive driving and limiting distractions is something we teach students of all ages every day,” said Jennifer Shorette, director of AAA Driving Schools. “You cannot control the bad behavior of other drivers but you can change your own behavior to minimize risk.”

To prevent red-light crashes, AAA recommends:

• Limiting distractions, including texting or cellphone calling.

• Driving defensively: Before you enter an intersection after the light has turned green for you, take a second after the light changes and look both ways before proceeding.

• Prepare to stop: Lift your foot off the accelerator and “cover the brake” when preparing to enter any intersection by positioning your right foot just above the brake pedal without touching it.

• Use good judgment: Monitor “stale” green lights, those that have been green a long time as you’ve approached the intersection. They are more likely to turn yellow as you arrive at the intersection.

• Tap the Brakes: Tap your brakes a couple of times before fully applying them to slow down. This will catch the attention of drivers who may be inattentive or distracted behind you.

• Pedestrians and cyclists also should exercise caution near intersections: Wait a few seconds to make sure all cars have come to a complete stop before moving through the intersection; stay alert and listen; don't take chances and don't wear headphones; watch what is going on and give your full attention to the environment around you; be visible by staying in well-lit areas, especially when crossing the street; make eye contact with drivers in stopped vehicles, ensuring they see you before you cross the road in front of them.