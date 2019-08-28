Another sunny day is on tap Wednesday in the Topeka area, with highs in lower-80s.

Look for a warm-up on Thursday, as highs should reach the upper 80s.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.

A chance for showers enters the picture on Thursday night and continues on Friday and Saturday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

• Thursday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Friday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

• Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

• Monday, Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 85.

• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.