Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a detention facility in Leavenworth, a police official said.

Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a detention facility in Leavenworth, a police official said.

The incident was reported Friday at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center, 100 Highway Terrace.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said two male inmates allegedly battered another male inmate. The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Kitchens said the Leavenworth Police Department is assisting the Leavenworth Detention Center with the investigation.

The U.S. Marshals Service contracts with the privately run Leavenworth Detention Center to house federal inmates who are awaiting trial.