VOLLEYBALL

Kansas Volleyball Association

Prep Pre-Season Rankings

Class 6A — 1. Blue Valley, 2. Olathe Northwest, 3. Gardner-Edgerton, 4. Lawrence Free State, 5. Blue Valley West, 6. Mill Valley, 7. Blue Valley North, 8. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 9. Garden City, 10. Washburn Rural.

Class 5A — 1. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2. Lansing, 3. St. James Academy, 4. Topeka Seaman, 5. Bishop Carroll, 6. Bonner Springs, 7. Andover, 8. Spring Hill, 9. Goddard, 10. Blue Valley Southwest.

Class 4A — 1. Bishop Miege, 2. Andale, 3. Topeka Hayden, 4. Louisburg, 5. Wichita Trinity Academy, 6. Independence, 7. Nickerson, 8. Ulysses, 9. Abilene, 10. Circle.

Class 3A — 1. Silver Lake, 2. Royal Valley, 3. Beloit, 4. HESSTON, 5. Belle Plaine, 6. Frontenac, 7. Holton, 8. West Franklin, 9. Concordia, 10. Nemaha Central.

Class 2A — 1. Wabaunsee, 2. Smith Center, 3. SEDGWICK, 4. Garden Plain, 5. St. Mary’s-Colgan, 6. Valley Heights, 7. Jefferson County North, 8. Ellinwood, 9. Maranatha Christian, 10. Trego Community.

Class 1A — 1. Centralia, 2. Spearville, 3. Moundridge, 4. Little River, 5. Chetopa, 6. Central of Burden, 7. Rural Vista, 8. Thunder Ridge, 9. Otis-Bison, 10. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic.

Titan Classic

pairings set

WICHITA — Below are the pairings for the White Bracket of the Titan Classic Monday through Sept. 7 at Wichita South High School:

e-east field, w-west field, c-Carpenter Stadium

Monday’s games

Wichita West vs. Newton 9 a.m.-w

Independence vs. Wichita Home School 11 a.m.-w

Great Bend vs. Wichita Southeast 1 p.m.-c

Tuesday’s games

Independence vs. Wichita West 6 p.m.-e

Newton vs. Wichita Home School 4 p.m.-c

Great Bend vs. Wichita South 4 p.m.-e

Wednesday’s games

Wichita Southeast vs. Wichita South 4 p.m.-c

Sept. 7 games

Newton vs. Wichita Southeast 11 a.m.-w

Wichita Home School vs. Wichita South 1 p.m.-w

Wichita West vs. Great Bend 3 p.m.-w

KCAC football

broadcast schedule

WICHITA — Below is the broadcast schedule for Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference football:

ESPN3 Game of the Week

Sept. 7 (20) Ottawa at Southwestern 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 (4) Kansas Wesleyan at Friends 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 McPherson at Bethel 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 Friends at Avila 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 Sterling at Saint Mary 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 Avila at (20) Ottawa 1 p.m.

Oct. 19 Saint Mary at (RV) Tabor 2 p.m.

Oct. 26 (RV) Tabor at Bethany 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 Southwestern at Sterling 1 p.m.

Nov. 9 Bethany at McPherson 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 Bethel at (4) Kansas Wesleyan 1:30 p.m.

Games will be available on the WatchESPN and ESPN+ apps that are accessible through mobile technology as well as through RoKu, Apple TV, Android TV and Hulu that broadcast programming on smart TVs, etc.

KCAC Radio Network

Game of the Week

Aug. 31 Midland at Southwestern 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 Bethany at Bethel 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 Sterling at McPherson 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 Avila at Saint Mary 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 (4) Kansas Wesleyan at (20) Ottawa 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 McPherson at Friends 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 (RV) Tabor at Bethel 6 p.m.

Oct. 19 Sterling at Bethany 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 (4) Kansas Wesleyan at Avila 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 Avila at (RV) Tabor 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 Friends at (20) Ottawa 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 Southwestern at Saint Mary 1:30 p.m.