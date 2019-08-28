With thee starters back, the Newton High School volleyball team will look to make another state run.

Jamie Dibbens returns for her 14th season as Railer coach. She is 446-126 at Newton and 455-137 in her career.

Dibbens is assisted by Elizabeth Gunn; Ali McCartney, who coaches the junior varsity; and Jenn Criswell, who coaches the C team.

Newton was 31-11 last season, winning the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I title at 10-2.

During the regular-season, Newton won the AV-CTL Pre-Season tournament and the Newton Invitational.

Newton won the regional title and finished 0-3 at the Class 5A state tournament.

Returning starters include Asha Regier (5-9, jr., OH), Marah Zenner (5-7, jr., S) and Lindsey Antonowich (5-10, jr., MB). Regier was a first-team All-AV-CTL I selection and was named to the state all-tournament team. Zenner was an honorable mention All-AV-CTL I pick.

Regier had 309 kills, 26 aces, 31 downed blocks and 354 digs. Antonowich had 68 kills, three aces, 39 downed blocks and 40 digs. Zenner had 864 assists, 49 kills, 45 aces, 26 downed blocks and 249 digs.

Regier and Zenner both played for a club team that finished ninth out of more than 100 teams this summer at nationals.

Looking to move up to the varsity ranks is Gracie Rains (5-11, so., OH).

Top freshmen include Tegan Livesay (5-9, MB) and Olivia Antonowich (5-6, DS).

“We are young and don’t has as much experience as past seasons, but a lot of (them) are good, all-around players,” Dibbens said. “That makes a big difference having players so versatile.”

Dibbens expects Hutchinson, Derby and Maize to challenge Newton for the league title this season. Top non-league opponents include Maize South, Andover and Goddard. Maize South and Andover both competed at the Class 5A state tourney last year.