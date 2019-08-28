The Newton High School girls’ golf team won’t have a whole lot of experience back for the upcoming season — just two returning letterwinners — but the Railers will be looking to improve with each meet and try to make a dent late in the season.

Joanie Pauls returns for her 16th season as Railer coach. She is assisted by Autumn Altum, who will lead the junior varsity.

Newton was fifth in the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I last season and fifth in Class 5A regional play.

The sole returning state qualifier is junior Mallory Seirer, who tied for 35th at state, but finished just eight strokes out of medal contention. She earned All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I second-team honors.

Also returning is junior Alondra Valle.

Looking to move up from the JV ranks are juniors Anna Harder and Alyssa Lujano; and sophomores Madeline Duncan and Ember Suter.

Top freshmen include Cadence Altum, Giselle Sanchez, Jaye Skinner and Lindsey Warsnak.

“We only have one player back from our team that played post-season last year,” Pauls said. “It is too early in the season to tell who will step up to fill out our varsity roster. The girls are motivated to qualify as a team for state this year, and with some hard work on our short games we can achieve that goal.”

Pauls looks for Maize to be the top contender for the league title this season. The Eagles placed fifth at state last year. Derby was a Class 6A state qualifier.

Top non-league foes include St. Thomas Aquinas, the defending Class 5A state champion; Andover, which finished second; St. James Academy, which finished third; and Maize South, which finished fourth.