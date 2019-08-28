There will be a vote on whether or not alcohol can be sold by retailers on Sundays by Newton businesses.

The commission approved a resolution more than two months ago that could allow for Sunday sales of alcohol. That resolution was subject to a 60-day protest period. During that period, a valid protest petition was filed with the Harvey County Clerk's Office — meaning that if Sunday sales are to become a reality, it will require a public vote.

That election was not guaranteed. According to the county clerk's office, the commission could have walked away from the resolution change after the filing of the protest petition. For the resolution to be on the ballot, the commission was required to call the question and pass a resolution for an election.

That vote, following the passage of a resolution by the city commission, will be held Nov. 5. Also on that ballot will be city commission and board of education candidates.

According to the resolution, sales of cereal malt beverage in the original package would be allowed between noon and 8 p.m. on Sunday, except on Easter. Sales will still not be allowed on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

The resolution to hold an election was passed by a unanimous vote Aug. 27.

In other business, the commission:

• Received information about a bond issue for USD 373 from superintendent of schools Deb Hamm.

• Approved a temporary alcohol permit for the Chili Cook-Off Sept. 28 on East Sixth Street.

• Approved a resolution of intent for hospital revenue bonds for the acquisition, construction, renovation and equipping a health care facility. Newton Medical Center is planning a $12 million project to repair deferred maintenance and the HVAC system of the medical center. The hospital will pay the bonds if issued.

• Received a resolution from the city of Wichita declaring the intent to issue a Health Care Facilities Revenue Bond for Presbyterian Manors Inc. The commission also approved the issuance of those bonds.

• Received plans and specifications for extension of water lines to the Newton City-County Airport. The commission authorized city staff set a bid date for the project. The debt service for the project will be paid from the water/sewer funds.

• Approved a resolution adopting the Kansas Homeland Security Region G Hazard Mitigation Plan.

• Approved the termination of a lease agreement with Kansas Chemical Coatings for the ABI Building at the Newton City/County Aiport. The company was the second company to move into the building, and default on payments for the building. The commission also approved a marketing and brokerage services proposal from a company called NAI Martens for the sale of the building.

• Approved moving forward with purchase and sale agreements with BNSF and VAE Nortrak for property to be used for the construction of a potable ground-level water tank.

• Set a public hearing of Oct. 8 for a Rural Housing Incentive District for the construction of a senior housing project on S. Anderson Avenue.

• Learned that Suzanne Loomis, director of public works, has been selected for the Kansas Department of Transportation Long Range Transportation Plan Advisory Group.