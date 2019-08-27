GOLF

Fox Ridge GC

Monday Seniors

Aug. 19

1. Dave Stallbaumer, Sid Nattier, Don Schmidt, Bob Gaede 32.

2. Ed Hodge, Roth Mather, Jim Zook, Walt Long 32.

3. Carvin Thiessen, Wil Besore, Dave Jackson, Ray Ruggles 33.

Closest to hole 3 — Jim Zook. Longest putt on 9 — Jim Zook.

Aug. 26

1. Carvin Thiessen, Dave Mason, Bob Schmidt, Leo Griffith 31.

2. Ron Bogle, Ken Lieske, Narci Larez, Don Schmidt 32.

3. John Wilson, Ed Hodge, Rob Younkin, Ib Thomsen 33.

Closest to hole 3 — Dave Mason. Longest putt on 9 — Rick Hardacre.

Next play — 9 a.m. Monday.

Tuesday Seniors

Aug. 21

1. John Wilson, Dave Mason, Rick Hardacre, Bob Schmidt -5.

2. Carvin Thiessen, Don Wilson, Jerry Jensen, Wes Brooks -5.

3. Dave Stallbaumer, Narci Larez, Don Schmidt, Wil Besore -5.

Closest to the hole — John Wilson. Longest putt — Narci Larez.

Aug. 27

1. John Wilson, Brogen Bratley, Don Wilson, Don Schmidt, Bob Schmidt -8.

2. Ron Bogle, Will Martling, Ken Lieske, Olin Zehr, Jim Lasiter -5.

3. Dave Stallbaumer, Sid Nattier, Bob Schmidt, Narci Larez -4.

Closest to hole — Bill Wilson. Longest putt — Gary Hunter.

Next play — 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Hesston men

win opener

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 overtime win over the Tabor College junior varsity Monday in Hesston.

Tanner Anderson scored the game winner in the 94th minute with an assist from Jacob Boller.

Tabor scored in the 60th minute, but Jacob Mojica equalized for Hesston in the 62nd minute with an assist from Luis Caraccioli.

Tanner Unruh had five saves in goal for Hesston.

The Larks held a 33-10 advantage in total shots.

Hesston hosts the Bethany junior varsity at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tabor JV;0;1;(0-x);—1

Hesston;0;1;(1-x);—2

1. T Brayden (unassisted) 59:16

2. H Jacob Mojica (Luis Caraccioli) 61:31

3. H Tanner Anderson (Jacob Boller) 93:28

Total shots — TC 6-4-(0-x)—10, HC 13-17-(3-x)—33. Shots on goal — TC 3-3-(0-x)—6, HC 3-8-(3-x)—14. Saves — TC: Derek (L) 11, team 1. HC: Tanner Unruh (W) 3-2-(0-x)—5. Corner kicks — TC 2, HC 10. Fouls — TC 14, HC 10. Offside — n/a. Cautions — TC: Derek 32:19, Colton 88:39. HC: Tanner Anderson 66:17. Ejection — TC: Derek 71:39.

Lark women

top NCC

PAILLION, Neb. — The Hesston College women’s soccer team downed Nebraska Christian College 4-1 Saturday in Papillion, snapping a 20-game losing streak dating back to the 2017 season.

Kelsey Ward scored for NCC in the fifth minute. Hesston came back with goals by Kara Longenecker, Annalys Hanna and Laurine Yeboah-Appiah. Assists were credited to Jennifer Rodriguez and Paige Meyers.

Hesston held a 13-9 advantage in shots. Den Morita had four saves for Hesston, while Lexi Boone had three and Jordan Stevens had one.

Hesston hosts Northeastern Community College at 7 p.m. Friday.

HC spikers

1-3 in opener

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — The Hesston College volleyball team opened the season with a 1-3 finish Friday and Saturday at the North Platte Tournament.

Hesston downed Garden City Community College in five sets, lost to host North Platte Community College in three sets, lost to McCook Community College in three sets and lost to Eastern Wyoming College in three sets.

Hesston downed Garden City 25-10, 25-20, 19-24, 20-25, 15-11.

Hesston fell to North Platte 25-16, 25-18, 25-20. Hesston fell to McCook 25-13, 25-19, 25-13. Hesston fell to Eastern Wyoming 25-12, 25-16, 25-16.

Hesston stats were not reported.

Hesston plays this weekend at the Highland Community College tournament, facing Metropolitan Community College at 4 p.m. Friday, Southwestern Community College at 8 p.m. Friday, Ellsworth Community College at 11 a.m. Saturday and the Ottawa University junior varsity at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Bethel signs

track athlete

Bethel College incoming track coach Kelly Parsley announced the signing of Nick Morgan of Tulsa, Okla., to a letter of intent to compete for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Morgan is a graduate of Daniel Webster High School in Tulsa, where he was a state qualifier in the 800-meter run and 4x100-meter relay. He also competed in the 400-meter run. He has a personal best of 52 seconds in the 400 and 2:04 in the 800.

"Nick will be an integral part of building the track program," Parsley said. "He will be a contender in the KCAC. We are very excited."

Thunder adds

C Sims

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team continues to gear up for the upcoming season, signing center Jordan Sims.

Sims is a sixth-year pro who graduated from UConn, where he scored 36 goals with 65 assists in 146 games.

He made his professional debut in the 2014-15 season with the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League, scoring nine goals with 12 assists in 33 games. He also played in three playoff games.

He also had stints with Idaho, Evansville, Cincinnati, Greenville and Fort Wayne of the ECHL. He played two games in the 2015-16 season with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League, posting an assist.

He spent the 2017-18 season with LHC Les Lions (Lyon) of the French first division, scoring eight goals with six assists in 19 games and three goals with two assists in six playoff games.

In his pro career, Sims has 55 goals and 92 assists in 208 games.