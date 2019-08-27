1. Learn about 'Life as a Railer'

John Underwood, creator of "Life of an Athlete," will speak from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 28 at Newton High School. Food trucks will serve from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the high school parking lot. It is presented by Newton Public Schools and Harvey County DFY. Admission is free. The public is invited.

The "Life of a Railer" program, brought to the school system by Harvey County D-Fy, is based on the national "Life of an Athlete" program that is dedicated to reducing substance abuse.

The middle and high school programs have been utilized in 39 states, with statewide programs in New York, Oklahoma, New Hampshire and New Mexico. The organization has addressed the NFHSAA and the Department of Education as well as most state Athletic Directors conferences.

For the past 15 years, LOA has traveled the nation informing parents, coaches, administrators and student-athletes on lifestyle choices and their effects on mental and physical performance.

2. Celebrate Labor Day

The Newton YMCA, 701 Wheatridge Drive, will host a public party in its parking lot from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 1. Entertainment will include yard games, a DJ and food from Tacos Ana and Ken N Barbie'z Rollin' Diner. Admission is free.

3. Celebrate librarians

Faith & Life Bookstore, 606 N. Main, will celebrate Annual Librarian's Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 with book reviews, refreshments, prizes and fellowship with other librarians. Hear about new releases and staff favorites from the past year and get a peek at new books coming soon. Register by calling 316-283-2210.

4. Have dinner

A steak dinner to benefit Folds of Honor will be served at 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Meridian Center. Folds of Honor provides scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. Chef Katie will prepare the following menu with a portion of the proceeds going directly to support this wonderful organization.

Six-ounce filet mignon, mushroom risotto, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, fresh rolls with whipped honey butter, grilled Caesar salad, apple crisp, tea and water. Cost is $25 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Reserve your seat by calling 316-284-3100.

5. Catch some live music

Jazz Play will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 at Moxie Grill & Bar, 1420 Old Main, Newton. No cover charge.