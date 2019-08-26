Holiday changes recycling schedule

The City of Newton will observe Sept. 2 as a holiday, changing the curbside trash and recycling collection schedule.

Trash and recycling normally collected Sept. 2 will be collected on Sept. 3. Trash and recycling normally collected Sept. 3 will be collected Sept. 4.

Sept. 5 and 6 trash and recycling will be collected normally.

Commission to tour center

The Newton City Commission will tour the Harvey County Law Enforcement Center, 122 E. Seventh, at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 before the group's regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 201 E. Sixth.

During the tour the commission will not be conducting any business but will look at what has been done during a renovation project at the facility.

Family workgroup to meet

The Family Advisory Council, leadership team of the Healthy Harvey Coaltion, will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Harvey County Health Department, 215 S. Pine St, second floor.

The Family Advisory Council is a group dedicated to maternal and child health. For more information, contact Ericka Cameron, MCH coordinator, at 316-283-5667, ext. 216, or ecameron@harveycounty.com.