Having followed Kansas v. Sarah McLinn in our Kansas Supreme Court, I was deeply troubled by an imbalance of power presented in K.S.A. § 21-5209. I then learned that since the 2010 enactment of this law, our Kansas Department of Corrections has had to address an increase of treatment for severely mentally ill inmates.

Viola Riggin, director of health care services for KDOC, commented that “Those are the people you would see at Osawatomie State Hospital."

I formed an opinion and sent it out to our legislators. Rep. Gail Finney immediately responded and promised to submit a perceived injustice to her Legislative Research Department for analysis. Four other legislators obliged me the same opportunity, to include Rep. Jason Probst. We learned yesterday that our concerns would be addressed this October in the matter of Kahler v. Kansas, a case to be argued in our U.S. Supreme Court.

Rep. Probst, you were correct to be alarmed. Bravo.

Keri Strahler

Topeka