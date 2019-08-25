FACT to create trails at nature preserve

FRONTENAC — Studies have shown getting outdoors can help with physical and mental health.

That’s why when Crawford County Mental Health had the opportunity to create the Grilz Family Blue Sea Nature Preserve in Frontenac, they took it.

Helping make this possible is the nonprofit organization Families and Children Together, Inc. which has served as the philanthropic support for CCMH since 1991.

Recently, FACT, Inc. received a $5,000 grant from the Westar Foundation and prior to that the organization received $10,000 grant from Live Well Crawford County.

These grants were given to the organization for its next endeavor. At the preserve, FACT, Inc. plans to have trails developed. The organization now has half of the money it needs to create the trail, said Spaur.

The 40 acres of land has been utilized as a therapeutic place for children’s groups, collecting fossils, fishing and more. The preserve is only opened to the public by group appointment. Organizations can sign up to use it through FACT, Inc.

The trail will be about 2.5 to 3 miles long and will cost $27,000.

Reading Roadmap programs will continue in SW Kansas

GARDEN CITY — Kansas Reading Roadmap programs at area schools will continue this year despite the Kansas Department for Children and Families’ decision to split from the company administering the program, regional superintendents said this week.



As for following years, much is still uncertain.



“Most of the curriculum had already been purchased, so we already have that here. For this year in particular, I don’t think it’s going to change our program at all,” said Hugoton USD 210 superintendent Adrian Howie. “The question would just be future funding and whether or not Reading Roadmap is going to continue to be funded or not.”



Last Friday, the DCF announced it would sever ties with Hysell & Wagner, the company that administers the Reading Roadmap program in several states, saying the company had incorrectly claimed $2.3 million and improperly used Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds administered to the program, including hundreds of thousands of dollars for salaries, expenses and travel.