Bill Lohmeyer is celebrating his 80th birthday this month. He was born Aug. 24, 1939, in Wichita. He attended high school in Halstead and graduated from Hutchinson Community College.

After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, and after several Navy schools, he was stationed on a destroyer. Following discharge, he was employed by Trans-America and then Bankers Inveestmentfor 15 years, leaving when Bankers was sold to Security Pacific Bank.

He became a self-employed businessman with multiple properties and businesses. In 1981, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona and was employed by Del Webb Corporation. He retired in 2000. In 2002, he helped to create an entertainment group called Dusk to Dawn, singing and emceeing over 200 shows.

He further became a member of the Sun City Players Community Theater and was in 12 plays, staring in "Camelot" and had one of the lead roles in "Fiddler on the Roof," Lazar Wolf.

In 2015, they purchased a residence in Hutchinson, where they spend the summers. Retirement finds Bill traveling with his wife, Palma, and enjoying his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.