Two people were taken to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon just south of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:10 p.m. on US-75 highway just south of S.W. 49th Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Nissan Altima was northbound on US-75 when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway on the inside shoulder. The driver then over-corrected back to the right, and the vehicle entered the east ditch.

The driver, Larry D. Bauerle, 79, and a passenger, Norma Jean Bauerle, 76, both of Vassar, were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with possible injuries.

The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.