Aug. 24 through Sept. 1

All times Central

Saturday, Aug. 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Benedictine 2 p.m. (scrimmage).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ KCAC Fall Fling, Hutchinson Sports Arena (vs. Southwestern Assemblies of God 9 a.m., vs. Peru State 11 a.m.).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Central Christian (M 6 p.m., scrimmage), Hesston College @ Nebraska Wesleyan (W 1 p.m., scrimmage).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 6:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO FOOTBALL (exhibition) — San Francisco @ Kansas City 7 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

Sunday, Aug. 25

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cleveland 12:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Aug. 26

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Tabor JV (W noon, scrimmage), Tabor JV @ Hesston College (M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Oakland @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, Aug. 27

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Mid-American Nazarene (M 6 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Oakland @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, Aug. 28

PRO BASEBALL — Oakland @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Aug. 29

PREP TENNIS — Newton @ Salina Central Singles 3 p.m.; Hesston Inv. I 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethany JV @ Hesston College (M 7 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Oakland @ Kansas City 12:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO FOOTBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City @ Green Bay 7 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

Friday, Aug. 30

PREP FOOTBALL (scrimmage) — Hesston @ Halstead w/Conway Springs, Garden Plain 7 p.m.; Burrton @ Pretty Prairie w/Norwich, Attica-Argonia 7 p.m.

PREP SOCCER — Wichita Warriors @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Hesston College @ Highland Classic (vs. Metropolitan CC 4 p.m., vs. Southwestern CC 8 p.m.).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ Terry Masterson Twilight Classic, Fun Valley, Hutchinson (W 8:30 p.m., M 9:05 p.m.).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Southwestern Christian @ Bethel (W 5 p.m.), Bethel @ John Brown (M 6:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Baltimore @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Aug. 31

PREP FOOTBALL (scrimmage) — Newton @ Valley Center w/Kapaun-Mt. Carmel, McPherson 10 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead, Hesston @ CKL Pre-Season Tourney, Hesston 9 a.m.

PREP SOCCER — McPherson @ Newton 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Indiana State @ Kansas 11 a.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City), Nicholls @ Kansas State 6 p.m. (ESPN+).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel vs. Mayville State @ Concordia, Neb. 1 p.m., Bethel vs. Briar Cliff @ Concordia, Neb. 3 p.m.; Hesston College @ Highland Classic (vs. Ellsworth CC 11 a.m.).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Central Christian JV @ Hesston College (M 5 p.m.), Northeastern (Colo.) JC @ Hesston College (W 7 p.m.).

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ KCAC-SAC Match Play, Hesston GC TBA.

PRO SOCCER — Houston @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO BASEBALL — Baltimore @ Kansas City 6:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Sept. 1

PRO BASEBALL — Baltimore @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.