CROSS COUNTRY

KCAC Pre-Season

Coaches Polls

WOMEN

1. Saint Mary

2. Southwestern

3. Friends

4. Avila

5. Tabor

6. Ottawa

7. York

8. Kansas Wesleyan

9. Sterling

10. McPherson

11. Bethel

12. Oklahoma Wesleyan

13. Bethany

MEN

1. Saint Mary

2. Friends

3. Kansas Wesleyan

4. McPherson

5. York

6. Ottawa

7. Bethany

8. Avila

9. Sterling

10. Oklahoma Wesleyan

11. Tabor

12. Bethel

13. Southwestern

Railer Night

Lights set

The Newton High School football team will host the first Railer Night Lights at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Fischer Field.

The Newton High School, Newton middle schools and Newton Football Club teams will all scrimmage.

Booster club

holds drive

The Newton Athletic Booster Club is in the midst of its annual membership drive.

The booster club meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of every month at the Newton High School library. The meetings are open to the public.

The club raises money through sales of Railer spirit wear at Anderson's Book & Office Supply — “the ‘official’ outlet for Booster Club clothing and merchandise.” Also through sales of merchandise at the Booster Club table at Newton home football games.

The club supports all athletic activities in the Newton district in grades seven through 12.

For more information, call Lisa Golubski at (316) 258-9298.

Membership information also is available at https://newtonusd.revtrak.net/Athletic-Booster-Club/#/list.

Thresher Golf

Classic set

Bethel College will host the 29th annual Thresher Golf Classic at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Sand Creek Station.

The tournament is a four-player scramble.

Check-in is at 7:30 p.m., followed by a putting contest at 7:45 a.m., and a hole-in-one contest at 8:15 a.m.

The tournament supports the Bethel College Fund.

More information is available at https://www.bethelks.edu/ThresherClassic.

KCAC cross

country teams

WICHITA — Below are the All-Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Pre-Season Cross Country Teams as selected by the league coaches:

WOMEN

Brittany White-Dold, Saint Mary, sr., Olpe (2018 KCAC finish: 3)

Emily Kemling, Tabor, sr., Grant, Neb. (9)

Penny Fenn, Avila, sr., Cottonwood, Ariz. (10)

Tenka Stringer, Avila, jr., Miami (11)

Breanna Clayton, Ottawa, jr., Johnstown, Colo. (13)

Maria Geesaman, York, so., Greeley, Colo. (14)

Nicole Sprague, Friends, jr., Haviland (15)

Kara Zahariades, Friends, jr., Phoenix (16)

Stephanie Martinez, Kansas Wesleyan, so., Horizon City, Texas (17)

Miranda Tenove, Friends, sr., Olathe, 20)

MEN

Johnathan Bowen, Saint Mary , jr., Wakefield (3)

Luke Skinner, Saint Mary, jr., Montezuma (4)

Eric Vazquez, Saint Mary, jr., Great Bend (5)

Brendan Erwin, Saint Mary, jr., Fairfield, Calif. (6)

Ian Meek, York, jr., Montrose, Colo. (7)

Clayton Price, Saint Mary, jr., Pleasant Ridge (10)

Jacob Rice-Stewart, Saint Mary, sr., Bisbee, Ariz. (12

Kaeori Giron, Kansas Wesleyan, so., El Paso, Texas (14)

Nathan Mier, Friends, so., Wichita (16)

Elijah Green, Saint Mary, sr., Huntley, Ill. (19